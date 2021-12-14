Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Tuesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew successfully opposed one of the original market leaders GRANDFATHER TOM (eighth) at Wolverhampton on Monday and has two bets/trades on Tuesday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Tuesday December 14th:

CATTERICK STARTING PRICES

Aggregate STARTING PRICES (SPs) made up at 67.9 at this Catterick meeting last year and it could have been an awful lot more, with silver medalists at 80-1 and 66-1 (twice). Conditions are not quite as soft today but it was a similar story in 2019 on ground closer to what we’ll encounter this afternoon, when the market made up at 86.8 thanks to winners at 33-1, 28-1 and 12-1. Looking further back, the opening amateur jockeys’ handicap hurdle produced a 40-1 winner in 2013 and the 2m handicap chase (2.45) has seen winners at 25-1 and 22-1. Micky Hammond has provided a few shocks at this meeting in the past and he has five runners priced at 33-1 or bigger this afternoon. The Spreadex market might be set a little low thanks to the presence of a long odds-on favourite – VEE DANCER – in the handicap hurdle (2.15) and a small buy of STARTING PRICES is the suggestion.

Watch the Catterick action unfold using live horse racing streaming sites such as Spreadex.

. Recommendation: Buy CATTERICK STARTING PRICES

NEWCASTLE 5.00

Judging the pace right on the straight course at Newcastle is no easy task and jockey Callum Shepherd is only two from 56 over 5f-1m at this venue for a loss of £48.88 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected wins = 7.44). SUPERIOR FORCE also tends to struggle in tactical situations, with form figures in fields of seven or fewer runners of 2544 (0-4). He’s finished unplaced in his three previous all-weather outings and looks a sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis