Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Saturday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew found two winners – BACK FROM DUBAI (6-4) and CUSTARD THE DRAGON (100-30) – on Friday and has two recommended bets/trades at Ascot on Saturday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Saturday January 22nd

ASCOT 2.20

EMMPRESSIVE LADY, 12-1 with Spreadex at the time of writing, could outrun her odds in this six-runner Grade 2 contest for mares. Sue Gardner’s seven-year-old scored easily at Kempton last time to take her record right-handed, aside from seasonal debuts, to 1121 (3-4), with the sole defeat by MOLLY OLLYS WISHES, who is much shorter in the betting for today’s contest. She’d be getting plenty more weight from her rivals were this a handicap but she’s on a upward curve and can bridge the gap. I’ve bought at 8 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market.

Follow the Ascot action throughout the day by using live horse racing streaming sites such as Spreadex.

ASCOT JOCKEYS

Plenty of horses are given their annual flu jabs over the festive period which can have a detrimental effect on their performance in January. Paul Nicholls is well known for doing this, as is Dan Skelton, who used to be assistant trainer to Nicholls. Skelton will still pick up small midweek races in January but his Saturday runners don’t have a great record, with just nine winners from 171 qualifiers (5.3%) for a huge loss of £119.07 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 21.35). The best way to oppose the yard’s runners today might be a sell of stable jockey HARRY SKELTON in the ASCOT JOCKEYS market (his spread is set at 50-53). He has five rides for his brother and I was especially keen to oppose MOLLY OLLYS WISHES (2.20), who looks flattered by her reappearance Wetherby effort where she raced wide on the better ground.

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis