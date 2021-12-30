Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Friday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew signs off for 2021 with two recommended bets/trades at Warwick’s jumps fixture on New Year’s Eve. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Friday December 31st

WARWICK 1.40

JUNIPER ran well after a 524-break on her debut for Harry Whittington last February, finishing a 16-1 second of 14 on soft ground at Huntingdon. She was only beaten by a little over one length and her subsequent defeat at the same venue just ten days later can be excused, as it no doubt came too soon. She returns fresh from a break of 299 days and the deep ground will suit. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back her each-way in the fixed odds betting.

WARWICK 2.15

The majority of veterans’ handicap chases are won by ten-year-olds and the market is understandably headed by recent Lingfield winner GRAND TURINA. His claims are obvious but the other ten-year-old, the Tom Gretton-trained LICKPENNY LARRY, is far from a forlorn hope. He looks the sole pace angle in this six-runner contest and will improve for his 20-1 Lingfield sixth behind Grand Turina at Lingfield, his first run for several months. It’s possible that he’ll need another run to put him straight but heavy ground suits and it’s worth taking a chance on his stamina if he’s available at anything like the 25-1 forecast in the Racing Post.

