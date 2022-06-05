Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – June 6th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found 6-4 Listowel winner ELMOS FIRE & 18-1 (40-1) Musselburgh runner-up IMPROVISED from his two picks on Sunday. He has three selections on Monday, June 6th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

SOUTHWELL 1.35

BEN BUIE (system – Martin Keighley, Southwell chases)

Martin Keighley does well at Southwell, especially with his chasers, scoring with 14 of the 50 qualifiers (28% strike-rate) for a profit of £59.16 to a £1 level stake at SP. BEN BUIE’s stamina gave out when third over the extended 2m4f here in January – his only previous course outing over fences – and he’s worth chancing to bounce back from a poor effort at Ludlow last time.

SOUTHWELL 3.20

CUT AND RUN (system – Martin Keighley, first-time blinkers)

Martin Keighley’s Southwell hurdlers don’t fare quite as well as his chasers but they still have a healthy strike-rate and it’s interesting to see the first-time blinkers used on CUT AND RUN. She has a poor strike-rate (one from 24) but her in-form handler is seven from 42 with his first-time blinkers runners (+£42.00) and she might reward each-way support.

PONTEFRACT 9.00

COME ON JOHN (system – Ripon ‘flops’)

Ripon is a tricky track and plenty of fancied horses don’t handle the ridges/undulations. Those who finished fourth or worse in a Ripon handicap, when in the front two in the betting, often do well next time out if running on turf away from Ripon. Since the beginning of 2016, 47 of the 296 qualifiers have scored (16%) for a profit of £83.33 to a £1 level stake at SP. One of yesterday’s selections, Improvised, finish second at 18-1 (from 40-1) when a qualifier on this system and perhaps COME ON JOHN, well drawn in stall 2, can better that effort.

