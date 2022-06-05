Horse Racing Tips Today: Sunday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with two meetings from England, two from north of the border in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Listowel, Perth, Goodwood and Kilbeggan all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining meeting from Musselburgh get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.55pm at Listowel, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 6.45pm at Musselburgh.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Perth and one from Listowel, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Musselburgh, Listowel, Perth, Goodwood and Kilbeggan

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meetings today!

NAP – ENKI FLACKE @ 4/5 with Bet UK – 2.20 Perth



Bolted up by 11 lengths the last day here and in a similar race here this Gordon Elliott runner is expected to be hard to beat again. Sean Bowen, wo also rode the last day, remains in the saddle too.

NEXT BEST – DANCE JUPITER @ 5/4 with Bet UK – 5.10 Listowel



Doesn’t look a great race so this Joseph O’Brien runner is intresting having run 6th of 17 last time out and only beaten 2 1/2 lengths. Before that the horse ran second at Punchestown back in Spetember and has won two of his 10 races so does know how to get the job done.

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Musselburgh, Listowel, Perth, Goodwood and Kilbeggan on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 35 races:

Musselburgh Horse Racing Tips

3.45 Finn’s Charm @ 4/6 with Bet UK

4.16 Only Spoofing @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.45 High Velocity @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.15 Evaluation @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.45 Pearl Glory @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.15 Tamaska @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.45 Colinton @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Listowel Horse Racing Tips

1.55 Congo River @ 4/6 with Bet UK

2.30 Are We Dreaming @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.05 Bells On Her Toes @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.40 Jon Snow @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.10 Hot Rocket @ 13/8 with Bet UK

4.40 Han Solo @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.10 Dance Jupiter (NB) @ 5/4 with Bet UK

Perth Horse Racing Tips

2.20 Enki Flacke (NAP) @ 4/5 with Bet UK

2.55 Ash Tree Meadow @ 11/10 with Bet UK

3.30 Jack Yeats @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.01 Glenoe @ 19/5 with Bet UK

4.32 Golden Taipan @ 13/8 with Bet UK

5.02 Pammi @ 6/4 with Bet UK

5.35 I Love My Baie @ 11/10 with Bet UK

Goodwood Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Ascot Adventure @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.05 Al Khazneh @ 10/11 with Bet UK

2.40 What A Dude @ 11/5 with Bet UK

3.15 Make My Day @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Indian Creek @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Knight Of Honour @ 10/3 with Bet UK

4.50 New Heights @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Kilbeggan Horse Racing Tips

2.10 Scenic Look @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.45 Level Neverendin @ Evs with Bet UK

3.20 Porky Rush @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Run Like Fada @ 10/3 with Bet UK

4.25 Call Me Lyreen @ 5/4 with Bet UK

4.55 Jack Hackett @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.25 Uncle Phil @ 4/9 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change