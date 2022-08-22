Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – August 22nd

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…
It’s a low-key start to the week and Andrew has three selections across two races at Brighton and Chepstow on Monday, August 22nd. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
BRIGHTON 2.10
DIVA DANCER (system – Twilight Son, first-time blinkers)
Progeny of the sire Twilight Son often respond well to first-time blinkers, landing five of their 23 starts for a profit of £27.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. In class 6 company only, the strike-rate improves to five from 14 for a profit of £36.25. DIVA DANCER is a 13-race maiden but dropping back to 6f in the headgear could bring about improvement and he’s worth chancing to small stakes in this Class 6 selling handicap.
CHEPSTOW 3.00
CLASHANISKA & WIFF WAFF (system – Adrian Wintle, local tracks)
There are only two track within 50 miles of Adrian Wintle’s Gloucestershire base – Bath and Chepstow – and he has a good recent record at both of them. Since racing resumed after lockdown one in June 2020, his combined record at the two venues is 24 winners from 123 runners (19.5% strike-rate) for a profit of £70.13 to the usual £1 stake. He has two qualifiers in this 7f Classified contest – CLASHANISKA, a winner over 6f here last time who won’t be inconvenienced by the return to a longer trip, and WIFF WAFF. The last-named could never get involved after blowing the start at Windsor on his latest outing and might do better this time. The 7f trip is a worry but all his turf wins have come at about this time of year and he’s worth a saver at a big price.
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
Other Horse Racing Tips Today
- Placepot Tips – Friday 19th August
- £30 FREE YORK Ebor Festival Bet With 888Sport
- Each-Way Betting Tip – Friday 19th August
- £50 FREE YORK Ebor Festival Bet With 10bet
- Kevin Blake’s York Tips – Friday 19th August
- £20 FREE YORK Ebor Festival Bet With LiveScore Bet
- Nunthorpe Stakes Tips and Trends – Friday 19th August
- Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Friday 19th August
- £60 FREE YORK Ebor Festival Bet With BetUK
- Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips – Friday 19th August
- Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis – Friday 19th August
- £20 FREE YORK Ebor Festival Bet With Virgin Bet
- York Ebor Festival Tips and Trends Day Three – Friday 19th August
- Today’s Horse Racing NAP – Friday 19th August
- York Racing Free Bets & Ebor Festival Betting Offers – Day Three
New Customers – Bet £20 & Get £60 in Free Bets with BetUK
Over at online bookie BetUK, there’s a neat new customer offer where punters can sign up and get £60 in free bets after betting £20. Here are all the details:
- New customers must stake a minimum amount of £20 on any sporting event.
- The minimum odds for a qualifying bet are 1.5 (1/2).
- A maximum of 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 free bets credited when a qualifying bet on selected events is settled.
- Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify.
- Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet.
- Free bets expire after 7 days of the qualifying bet settling, are non-withdrawable and not returned with winnings.
- This promotion is available between 15/08/22 and 21/08/22. Further terms and conditions apply.
Related
- There is more from Andrew Mount every day on SportsLens
- Check out the latest horse racing results from across the UK.