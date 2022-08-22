Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – August 22nd

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

It’s a low-key start to the week and Andrew has three selections across two races at Brighton and Chepstow on Monday, August 22nd. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 - 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 – 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

BRIGHTON 2.10

DIVA DANCER (system – Twilight Son, first-time blinkers)

Progeny of the sire Twilight Son often respond well to first-time blinkers, landing five of their 23 starts for a profit of £27.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. In class 6 company only, the strike-rate improves to five from 14 for a profit of £36.25. DIVA DANCER is a 13-race maiden but dropping back to 6f in the headgear could bring about improvement and he’s worth chancing to small stakes in this Class 6 selling handicap.

CHEPSTOW 3.00

CLASHANISKA & WIFF WAFF (system – Adrian Wintle, local tracks)

There are only two track within 50 miles of Adrian Wintle’s Gloucestershire base – Bath and Chepstow – and he has a good recent record at both of them. Since racing resumed after lockdown one in June 2020, his combined record at the two venues is 24 winners from 123 runners (19.5% strike-rate) for a profit of £70.13 to the usual £1 stake. He has two qualifiers in this 7f Classified contest – CLASHANISKA, a winner over 6f here last time who won’t be inconvenienced by the return to a longer trip, and WIFF WAFF. The last-named could never get involved after blowing the start at Windsor on his latest outing and might do better this time. The 7f trip is a worry but all his turf wins have come at about this time of year and he’s worth a saver at a big price.

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 - 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 – 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Other Horse Racing Tips Today

New Customers – Bet £20 & Get £60 in Free Bets with BetUK

Over at online bookie BetUK, there’s a neat new customer offer where punters can sign up and get £60 in free bets after betting £20. Here are all the details:

New customers must stake a minimum amount of £20 on any sporting event.

The minimum odds for a qualifying bet are 1.5 (1/2).

A maximum of 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 free bets credited when a qualifying bet on selected events is settled.

Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify.

Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet.

Free bets expire after 7 days of the qualifying bet settling, are non-withdrawable and not returned with winnings.

This promotion is available between 15/08/22 and 21/08/22. Further terms and conditions apply.

Related