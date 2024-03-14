Soccer

PSG Prepare £80m Swoop For Manchester United and England Star Marcus Rashford

Cai Parry
Ligue 1 giants PSG are reportedly plotting an £80million move for Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

PSG Plot £80m Move For Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly rekindling their interest in Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, and are plotting to make an £80million move to secure his signature in the summer.

Not only are they open to splash the cash on a transfer fee, but they are also reportedly willing to offer Rashford a contract worth £500,000-a-week. This would be a bumper pay increase on the 26-year-old’s current deal, as he is currently on £350,000-a-week at Old Trafford.

The 59-time England international penned a new five-year deal witht the Red Devils last summer after an excellent campaign, in which he registered 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 matches across all competitions.

He hasn’t quite reach those heights in 2023/24 however, enduring an underwhelming season with just seven goals and six assists in 34 appearances thus far.

There’s been a fair share of drama off the pitch too, as he was left out of Erik ten Hag’s squad for an FA Cup clash away at Newport back in January after he failed to report for training after night out in Belfast, for which he was reportedly fined two weeks wages.

Rashford responded with a statement insisting that he remained fully committed to United, but PSG‘s interest provides an interesting option and could be the fresh start that he needs to rejuvenate his career.

PSG, who have been linked with Rashford in the past, are said to be determined to sign the attacker amid the impending departure of Kylian Mbappe, claim the Daily Star. Chiefs regard the United academy graduate as the long-term replacement for their current skipper, who is set to join Real Madrid at the end of campaign.

PSG Chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi On Rashford

Prior to Rashford penning a new deal with his boyhood club, he was tipped to join the Parisiens on a free transfer. They were reportedly willing to hand the forward a £400,000-a-week contract, however a move failed to materialise.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was asked about a potential deal during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, to which he revealed his admiration for the player and confirmed that discussions had taken place between the two parties.

“He’s a player that is really amazing. And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely.

“We’re not hiding it, we spoke before and… interest. But the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, summer, why not? Today if he’s a free agent of course we can talk to him directly but we are not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after in January, hopefully, if we’re interested we will talk to him.”

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
Arrow to top