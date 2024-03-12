Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly made Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite their number one transfer target ahead of the summer window.

Manchester United Plot Jarrad Branthwaite Swoop

Ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, Manchester United have reportedly made Everton’s £75 million-rated central defender Jarrad Branthwaite one of their main targets.

Branthwaite has impressed for the Toffees in the Premier League this term, and has made 31 appearances across all competitions for Sean Dyche’s side whilst emerging as one of the brightest defensive talents within the English game.

Everton highlighted the 21-year-old’s importance to the club with a new long term deal at Goodison back in October, with his contract now running until the summer of 2028.

However, having already been deducted six points this term, they potentially face a second points deduction due to financial breaches. This could see them relegated to the Championship, as they currently sit just four points clear of the drop zone with 10 games remaining.

If this prospect turns into reality, the Merseyside club would be forced to sell several key assets, especially as they are currently in the process of building a brand new stadium.

Branthwaite would likely be one of those sacrificed in order to ensure the club’s stability going forward, with numerous reports suggesting that the Toffees value the defender at around £70-75 million.

This valuation could be extended even further come the summer, as the current England Under-21 international is being tipped for a call-up to Gareth Southgate‘s senior side which is announced later on in the week.

United Keen On Branthwaite Move Regardless Of Ten Hag Status

New Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly held talks with senior figures at Old Trafford to discuss names that should be placed on their wishlist ahead of the summer window, which the Daily Star say Branthwaite features on.

This is regardless of the status of current manager Erik ten Hag, who has been tipped to depart before the end of the season following another topsy-turvy campaign both domestically and in Europe.

The Red Devils exited the Champions League, and Europe altogether, at the first hurdle earlier in the season, after they finished rock bottom of a group that consisted of Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Despite many calling for Ten Hag’s dismissal off the back of this, the Dutchman remains at the helm as things stand, but question marks remain over his future with the club as they sit eight points adrift of the top four.

Whether Ten Hag stays or goes, Ratcliffe is keen to implement a new transfer strategy. The 71-year-old is believed to be targeting younger talents that will provide a larger return on investment than some of the club’s more recent signings, with Branthwaite very clearly falling under that umbrella.

The young Englishman would likely go straight into the Red Devils line-up upon arrival, with Raphael Varane being tipped to depart in the summer, while Harry Maguire’s long-term future remains in doubt.