Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has stated most of his team-mates wanted to score against Newport County in the FA Cup, urging them to prioritize the team’s best interests over their own.

Manchester United Survived A Scare Against Newport County

The Red Devils traveled to Rodney Parade for their FA Cup Fourth Round clash with Newport County on Sunday night (January 28). Fernandes put Erik ten Hag’s side in front just seven minutes into the game before Kobbie Mainoo doubled their advantage in the 13th minute.

After scoring the two goals, however, United took their foot off the pedal, allowing the fourth-tier side to restore parity. Bryn Morris scored the first one in the 36th minute before Will Evans netted the equalizer a couple of minutes into the second 45.

The Mancunians were under the cosh for a good 20 minutes before Antony put the visitors back in front. Rasmus Hojlund scored the insurance goal in the fourth minute of added time to send United through to the Round of 16.

Fernandes Urges Team-Mates To Focus As FA Cup Is Only Way To Avoid Trophyless Season

Eight Manchester United players had a go at goal against the Welsh outfit on Sunday, registering a massive 22 shots in total. Fernandes, however, was not impressed with the numbers and suggested his team-mates should have made better decisions when on the ball.

Speaking to BBC, the Portugal international said:

“We had chances to make the 3-0 but when you get 2-0 in these type of games everyone wanted to score and get their goal and everything and sometimes we don’t get the best decision for the team. I think after we did a great job to close the game.”

Fernandes also conceded that the FA Cup was their only shot at a trophy this season and urged teammates to play responsibly.

He concluded by adding:

“We have to understand that the FA Cup is our chance to win a trophy and we have to give everything to get into the final step by step, game by game. Have to try to win this trophy because it is important for us, we were in the final last year, unfortunately we did not get the trophy. We know how much the FA Cup means for our fans, our club, for the country so we know how important it is and it’s important for us too.”

United, who are eighth in the Premier League rankings, have crashed out from both the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup. They are sitting 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool, making it almost impossible for them to catch up.