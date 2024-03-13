Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Vitinha in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino Eyeing Move For Vitinha

According to a report from HITC (via Fichajes.net), Pochettino wants to bolster his team’s midfielder this summer. The Blues, of course, have no shortage of top-drawer midfielders, with Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, and Conor Gallagher all lining up to feature in Pochettino’s XI. However, the Argentine tactician feels his outfit lack experience in the middle of the park, which has reportedly given birth to the notion of signing Vitinha.

The 24-year-old Portuguese midfielder joined the Parisians in July 2022 — when Pochettino was at the helm. He quickly established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet, occasionally getting the call ahead of Marco Verratti. Now with the Italian gone, the Portuguese has emerged as the lynchpin in Luis Enrique’s midfield.

As per the aforementioned source, Pochettino appreciates how he has performed for PSG and wishes to use his experience to complement Chelsea’s young midfield. Additionally, Vitinha knows what it takes to thrive in the Premier League, having spent the 2020-21 season in England on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Although Vitinha has three years left on his PSG contract (June 2027), sources claim a proposal from Chelsea could be interesting. Les Parisiens value the player and could demand a big sum to discourage Chelsea. However, if the player is interested, it could be difficult for them to hold on to him.

How Has Vitinha Performed At PSG?

Since moving to the Parc des Princes a couple of years back, Vitinha has played 82 games in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and seven assists.

In his debut season, he focused more on doing the basics right. He kept the ball well, minimized risks, and allowed others to be more adventurous as he held down the fort. He featured in 36 league matches last term, scoring twice and claiming three seasons.

With a season under his belt, Vitinha has looked a lot more confident in 2023-24. He pushes further up the pitch, looks to get involved in the final third, and does not hesitate to put his boot through when an opportunity presents itself. This new and improved Vitinha has taken part in 26 Ligue 1 matches thus far, scoring five times and providing two assists.