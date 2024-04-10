Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On United’s Rumored Interest In Real Madrid Star

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has given his verdict on reports crediting Manchester United with an interest in Real Madrid forward Joselu. The journalist has clarified he has no concrete information regarding United’s interest in Joselu, suggesting the rumors do not carry any weight.

Real Madrid Not Sure What To Do With Joselu Despite His Encouraging Performances

After Karim Benzema joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad as a free agent last summer, Real Madrid secured Joselu’s services from Espanyol, signing him on a one-year loan deal. The 34-year-old has performed well for the All-Whites this season, popping up with some important goals over the last eight months. Primarily a substitute, Joselu has featured in 40 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 13 times and provided three assists.

According to reports, Real Madrid can secure Joselu’s services permanently by activating the €1.5 million ($1.63 million) clause in his contract. However, with Brazilian attacker Endrick set to join the club and Kylian Mbappe inching close to a blockbuster switch, the club have yet to decide whether they want to keep the veteran striker around for the 2024-25 season and beyond.

Fabrizio Romano Shoots Down Manchester United’s Links With Real Madrid’s Joselu

Amid uncertainty about the Spaniard’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu, there has been speculation that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the player and could make a move if Los Blancos do not trigger his purchase clause.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano dismissed the rumors, saying neither Real Madrid have made up their minds about Joselu nor have Manchester United expressed their desire of signing him.

He revealed:

Real Madrid have not decided anything on making Joselu’s loan permanent just yet, but with Endrick coming and the Kylian Mbappe deal close, for sure they need to discuss many things internally about offensive players.

Despite some links with Manchester United, I have zero confirmation of their interest for the moment.”

According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS want to build a young and preferably English core at Manchester United. Signing 34-year-old Joselu, who is in the twilight years of his career, does not fit the M.O.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester City's Erling Haaland Picked Up An Injury On International Duty
Soccer

LATEST Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Outlines The Biggest Flaw In Manchester City Star Erling Haaland’s Game After Disappointing Display Against Real Madrid

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024
Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane Could Have Been Sent Off Against Arsenal
Soccer
“Kane knew exactly what he was doing” – Former Premier League Referee Claims Bayern Munich Star Was ‘Lucky’ Not To Be Sent Off Against Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024

Former FIFA and Premier League referee Keith Hackett has claimed Bayern Munich star Harry Kane was fortunate to escape a red card for a “dangerous” elbow on Arsenal defender Gabriel…

Premier League Golden Glove Award
Soccer
Premier League Golden Glove: 5 Goalkeepers With The Most Clean Sheets This Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024

Each season, the Premier League hands out individual accolades to acknowledge the heroics of the division’s standout performers. The Golden Boot goes to the highest scorer, the Playmaker Award to…

Messi PSG Barcelona
Soccer
5 Top Players Who Have Played For Both PSG & Barcelona
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich
Soccer
Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich: Familiar Faces Serge Gnabry & Harry Kane Deny Gunners A Win In Champions League QF 1st Leg
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024
Real Madrid Vs Manchester City 1
Soccer
Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City: Flurry Of World-Class Goals On Display In Breathtaking UEFA Champions League Showdown
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024
PSG vs Barcelona
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg: PSG vs Barcelona – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024
Arrow to top