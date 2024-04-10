Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has given his verdict on reports crediting Manchester United with an interest in Real Madrid forward Joselu. The journalist has clarified he has no concrete information regarding United’s interest in Joselu, suggesting the rumors do not carry any weight.

Real Madrid Not Sure What To Do With Joselu Despite His Encouraging Performances

After Karim Benzema joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad as a free agent last summer, Real Madrid secured Joselu’s services from Espanyol, signing him on a one-year loan deal. The 34-year-old has performed well for the All-Whites this season, popping up with some important goals over the last eight months. Primarily a substitute, Joselu has featured in 40 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 13 times and provided three assists.

According to reports, Real Madrid can secure Joselu’s services permanently by activating the €1.5 million ($1.63 million) clause in his contract. However, with Brazilian attacker Endrick set to join the club and Kylian Mbappe inching close to a blockbuster switch, the club have yet to decide whether they want to keep the veteran striker around for the 2024-25 season and beyond.

Fabrizio Romano Shoots Down Manchester United’s Links With Real Madrid’s Joselu

Amid uncertainty about the Spaniard’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu, there has been speculation that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the player and could make a move if Los Blancos do not trigger his purchase clause.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano dismissed the rumors, saying neither Real Madrid have made up their minds about Joselu nor have Manchester United expressed their desire of signing him.

He revealed:

“Real Madrid have not decided anything on making Joselu’s loan permanent just yet, but with Endrick coming and the Kylian Mbappe deal close, for sure they need to discuss many things internally about offensive players.

“Despite some links with Manchester United, I have zero confirmation of their interest for the moment.”

According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS want to build a young and preferably English core at Manchester United. Signing 34-year-old Joselu, who is in the twilight years of his career, does not fit the M.O.