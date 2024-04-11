Manchester United icon Roy Keane has indirectly criticized Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson and West Ham United’s Michail Antonio for hosting their own podcast, saying active players must keep all their focus on the game.

Callum Wilson & Michail Antonio Enjoying Podcast Glory With BBC

Podcasts have become wildly popular over the last few years. Many top celebrities, including Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand, have jumped on the bandwagon, and the virus is seemingly spreading to active players. Real Madrid ace Toni Kroos hosts a podcast — ‘Einfach mal Luppen Toni Kroos’ — with his brother Felix Kroos while Premier League stars Wilson and Antonio have started their show, ‘The Footballer’s Football Podcast’, on BBC Sounds.

Needless to say, fans have been tuning in to hear the current players discuss life on the pitch as well as off it, but former Manchester United captain Keane is not a big fan of such shows.

Manchester United Icon Roy Keane Urges Active Players Not To Host Podcasts

On Gary Neville’s ‘Stick to Football’ podcast, former American Football star JJ Watt said his brothers TJ Watt and Derek would not make a podcast, as they did not want to distract themselves from Football. United legend Keane also had the same opinion and opined that podcasts were distracting for active soccer players.

“If you had a busy schedule, you wouldn’t be happy with it. I’d agree [with JJ], I don’t think it’s right for a player [to have a podcast] – your focus should be 100 percent on the game,” said Keane.

“I think you have to be open-minded, of course. I’m certainly not a dinosaur, but I think there’s a time and a place. But if you have a regular podcast and you are a player at the top level, I would disagree, I think it can be a distraction for a player.”

He later added that players should not even laugh for two weeks after losing a match, let alone have fun on a podcast.

Keane added:

“Particularly if you are on the back of a defeat and you’re in the next day and everyone’s having a bit of a laugh because I don’t think you should laugh for a week or two if you’ve been beaten!

“I wouldn’t be into that.”

Keane’s statement should serve as a warning to Manchester United fans, who now know what to expect if they even fathom hopping on the podcast train.