Soccer

“I wouldn’t be into that” – Manchester United Legend Roy Keane Explains Why Active Players Should Not Have Their Own Podcast

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Legend Roy Keane Praises Chelsea Duo
Manchester United Legend Roy Keane Praises Chelsea Duo

Manchester United icon Roy Keane has indirectly criticized Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson and West Ham United’s Michail Antonio for hosting their own podcast, saying active players must keep all their focus on the game.

Callum Wilson & Michail Antonio Enjoying Podcast Glory With BBC

Podcasts have become wildly popular over the last few years. Many top celebrities, including Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand, have jumped on the bandwagon, and the virus is seemingly spreading to active players. Real Madrid ace Toni Kroos hosts a podcast — ‘Einfach mal Luppen Toni Kroos’ — with his brother Felix Kroos while Premier League stars Wilson and Antonio have started their show, ‘The Footballer’s Football Podcast’, on BBC Sounds.

Needless to say, fans have been tuning in to hear the current players discuss life on the pitch as well as off it, but former Manchester United captain Keane is not a big fan of such shows.

Manchester United Icon Roy Keane Urges Active Players Not To Host Podcasts

On Gary Neville’s ‘Stick to Football’ podcast, former American Football star JJ Watt said his brothers TJ Watt and Derek would not make a podcast, as they did not want to distract themselves from Football. United legend Keane also had the same opinion and opined that podcasts were distracting for active soccer players.

If you had a busy schedule, you wouldn’t be happy with it. I’d agree [with JJ], I don’t think it’s right for a player [to have a podcast] – your focus should be 100 percent on the game,” said Keane.

I think you have to be open-minded, of course. I’m certainly not a dinosaur, but I think there’s a time and a place. But if you have a regular podcast and you are a player at the top level, I would disagree, I think it can be a distraction for a player.

He later added that players should not even laugh for two weeks after losing a match, let alone have fun on a podcast.

Keane added:

Particularly if you are on the back of a defeat and you’re in the next day and everyone’s having a bit of a laugh because I don’t think you should laugh for a week or two if you’ve been beaten!

I wouldn’t be into that.”

Keane’s statement should serve as a warning to Manchester United fans, who now know what to expect if they even fathom hopping on the podcast train.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Legend Roy Keane Praises Chelsea Duo
Soccer

LATEST “I wouldn’t be into that” – Manchester United Legend Roy Keane Explains Why Active Players Should Not Have Their Own Podcast

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 11 2024
UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final First Leg: 5 Standout Performers
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 11 2024

The UEFA Champions League returned with four fascinating quarter-final first-leg matches on Tuesday (April 9) and Wednesday (April 10). Real Madrid and Manchester City played out an eye-catching 3-3 draw…

Barcelona's Raphinha Was One Of The Best Performers Of UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Soccer
PSG 2-3 Barcelona: Raphinha Outshines Superstar Kylian Mbappe In UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 11 2024

French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) welcomed five-time Europe conquerors Barcelona to the Parc des Princes for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night (April 10)….

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On United’s Rumored Interest In Real Madrid Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024
Manchester City's Erling Haaland Picked Up An Injury On International Duty
Soccer
Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Outlines The Biggest Flaw In Manchester City Star Erling Haaland’s Game After Disappointing Display Against Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024
Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane Could Have Been Sent Off Against Arsenal
Soccer
“Kane knew exactly what he was doing” – Former Premier League Referee Claims Bayern Munich Star Was ‘Lucky’ Not To Be Sent Off Against Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024
Premier League Golden Glove Award
Soccer
Premier League Golden Glove: 5 Goalkeepers With The Most Clean Sheets This Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 10 2024
Arrow to top