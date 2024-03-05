Soccer

Report: PSG Could Earn Over $150 Million From Kylian Mbappe’s Switch To Real Madrid

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent at the end of his contract on June 30, 2024. According to the most reliable reporters in soccer, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will become a Real Madrid player in July.

Over the years, Los Blancos have tried multiple times to land Mbappe. They missed out in 2017, when Mbappe left AS Monaco for PSG, and again in 2022, when he extended his stay at the Parc des Princes. This time, the Whites are likely to succeed, granted they reach an agreement with the 25-year-old over image rights and his participation at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

PSG Could Get A Massive Cut From Kylian Mbappe’s Move To Real Madrid

If things fall into place, Mbappe will move to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as a free agent this summer. This means Real Madrid will not have to pay anything to PSG for the transfer. However, according to L’Equipe, PSG are still expecting to make a fortune out of his switch to Madrid.

As per sources, Real Madrid could give Mbappe a massive signing fee in July. A large chunk of the payment could arrive when he signs his Real Madrid deal, while the rest could come in yearly installments. The Parisians expect Mbappe to sacrifice a portion of the fee and send it the French champions’ way. L’Equipe believes PSG could stand to earn anywhere between €100 million ($108.5 million) and €150 million ($162.7 million) from Mbappe’s departure.

If Mbappe agrees, PSG would be in a strong position to go after some of the most sought-after attackers in Europe. Les Parisiens are reportedly monitoring Manchester City‘s Bernardo Silva, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao as the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner’s replacement.

The former Monaco attacker conceded a large chunk of his bonuses in August 2023 as well. PSG froze Mbappe out of the team after he conveyed the decision not to renew his contract with the Ligue 1 holders. He eventually returned to action, but only after promising to forego €80 million (around $86.7 million) in loyalty bonuses.

Mbappe has played 293 games for the Parisians since joining them in the 2017-18 season. He has scored 244 times and claimed 105 assists, emerging as the club’s all-time top scorer.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has 23 Wins This Season
Soccer

LATEST “This is where Liverpool can win the league” – Jamie Carragher Names One Crucial Factor That Could Help Reds Win The Premier League Ahead Of Manchester City & Arsenal

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024
Barcelona Manager Xavi Has Overseen 20 Wins This Season
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Barca Could Sell 27-Year-Old To Comply With Financial Fair Play Rules
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Raphinha could be one of the players Barcelona target to raise funds in the summer transfer window. Raphinha Could Be On The Barcelona…

Bayern Munich Star Harry Kane
Soccer
Bayern Munich Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Addresses Speculation About Harry Kane’s Future Amid Managerial Turmoil
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has addressed rumors about Harry Kane’s future at Bayern Munich amid uncertainty about the club’s managerial preferences. The Italian claimed he did not have any concrete…

Arsenal Have Conceded The Least Number Of Goals In Premier League
Soccer
“He is magnificent there” – Thierry Henry Says Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Has Unlocked A New Facet To England International’s Game
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024
Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League
Soccer
Real Madrid Vs. RB Leipzig – Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Round-Of-16 Clash, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024
Bayern Munich Lazio Champions League Clash
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Round-Of-16: Bayern Munich Vs. Lazio – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024
Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka
Soccer
Top 10 U-25 Players with Most Goal Involvements in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues This Season: Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Claims 2nd Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024
Arrow to top