Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent at the end of his contract on June 30, 2024. According to the most reliable reporters in soccer, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will become a Real Madrid player in July.

Over the years, Los Blancos have tried multiple times to land Mbappe. They missed out in 2017, when Mbappe left AS Monaco for PSG, and again in 2022, when he extended his stay at the Parc des Princes. This time, the Whites are likely to succeed, granted they reach an agreement with the 25-year-old over image rights and his participation at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

PSG Could Get A Massive Cut From Kylian Mbappe’s Move To Real Madrid

If things fall into place, Mbappe will move to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as a free agent this summer. This means Real Madrid will not have to pay anything to PSG for the transfer. However, according to L’Equipe, PSG are still expecting to make a fortune out of his switch to Madrid.

As per sources, Real Madrid could give Mbappe a massive signing fee in July. A large chunk of the payment could arrive when he signs his Real Madrid deal, while the rest could come in yearly installments. The Parisians expect Mbappe to sacrifice a portion of the fee and send it the French champions’ way. L’Equipe believes PSG could stand to earn anywhere between €100 million ($108.5 million) and €150 million ($162.7 million) from Mbappe’s departure.

If Mbappe agrees, PSG would be in a strong position to go after some of the most sought-after attackers in Europe. Les Parisiens are reportedly monitoring Manchester City‘s Bernardo Silva, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao as the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner’s replacement.

The former Monaco attacker conceded a large chunk of his bonuses in August 2023 as well. PSG froze Mbappe out of the team after he conveyed the decision not to renew his contract with the Ligue 1 holders. He eventually returned to action, but only after promising to forego €80 million (around $86.7 million) in loyalty bonuses.

Mbappe has played 293 games for the Parisians since joining them in the 2017-18 season. He has scored 244 times and claimed 105 assists, emerging as the club’s all-time top scorer.