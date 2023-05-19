Preakness Stakes Stats: Do Blinkers Really Help In The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans?

We’ve another of the key Preakness Stakes stats and trends to note ahead of the 148th running of “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans” this Saturday at Pimlico as we look at do blinkers really help?



Preakness Stakes Stats: Do Blinkers Really Help?

We’ve only 7 runners going to post for the 148th Preakness Stakes on Saturday and of those entries – four will be wearing blinkers – but do they actually help?

We’ll, of course, they might assist some horses more than others, but if the recent Preakness Stakes stats are anything to go by, this race has favoured horses NOT WEARING BLINKERS.

Since 2008 – the last 15 runnings – we’ve only seen one Preakness winner sporting the blinkers.

Over The Last 15 Runnings 50 Of The 51 Horses Wearing Blinkers Have LOST

We’ve backed up this Preakness Stakes trend by looking back over the last 15 runnings and the findings were ‘blinking’ remarkable.

Yes, you have to ‘blink twice’ when being told that of the last 51 horses to wear blinkers in the Preakness Stakes – a massive 50 have lost!

We went back to 2008 and to be honest we could have gone back further, but time was against us.

You can see the below the number of horses each year that ran in the Preakness wearing blinkers – 51 in total, which works out an average of 3.4 horses a year. And only one of those runners won!

Preakness Runners That Wore Blinkers

2022 – 2

2021 – 2

2020 – 5

2019 – 3

2018 – 0

2017 – 4

2016 – 2

2015 – 3

2014 – 5 (California Chrome won wearing blinkers)

2013 – 2

2012 – 3

2011 – 5

2010 – 3

2009 – 5

2008 – 7

Total – 51 runners

The Last Preakness Winner To Wear Blinkers Was California Chrome In 2014

We found that you must go back to 2014 when California Chrome (pictured) won the Preakness for trainer Art Sherman to find the last winner to wear blinkers – you can watch his win below.

Which Horses Are Wearing Blinkers In The 2023 Preakness Stakes?



So, which horses are wearing blinkers ahead of the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

We’ve only 7 runners heading to post – one of the smallest fields in recent times – and of these entries over half will be sporting blinkers.

Four horses will wear the jinxed headgear in Saturday’s race, but the ‘good news ‘for Mage fans is he’s not one of them.

National Treasure, Blazing Sevens, Red Route One and Coffeewithchris are the quartet of ‘blinker buddies’ that will be trying to kick this strange Preakness Stakes trend into touch.

Will we see a blinkered or non-blinkered winner of the 2023 Preakness?

Why Do Horses Wear Blinkers

Horses wear blinkers for a number of reasons and it really depends on the individual temperament of each one.

Despite the poor Preakness Stakes record in recent years with horses wearing blinkers they can, of course, help. Some horses prefer being protected from the kick-back – especially if they are hold-up runners, while one of the main reasons for horses wearing blinkers is to keep their mind on the job.

With blinkers limiting a horses viewing area – this means they can focus on what’s ahead and not get distracted by other horses or even the crowd.

Also, don’t forget most of the time the horses in the Preakness will be colts – so their minds can also wander on other things (if you get our drift) – even more so if there is a filly in the race like when Rachel Alexandra won in 2009.

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 7:01pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/11 | National Treasure 9/4 | Blazing Sevens 7/1

With 7 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.

