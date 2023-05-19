The excitement is building by the hour ahead of Saturday’s 148th renewal of “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans” and with just seven runners now there’s going to be a lot Preakness Stakes trifecta picks to look out for.



Preakness Stakes Trifecta Picks: 1-2-3 Pimlico Tips

We pick out our three best bet ahead of Saturday’s big race to add to your 2023 Preakness Stakes trifecta picks.

Is The 2023 Preakness Stakes a Race Of Two Halves?



There are now just 7 Preakness Stakes runners heading to post for Saturday’s race with First Mission scratched on Friday and if the betting is to be believed then the race should only be between three horses.

With the recent Kentucky Derby winner Mage looking likely to go off odds-on in the betting, it will be a big Preakness shocker if he’s not in the first three at least.

The Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure looks his main threat as the stable look for a record-breaking eighth Preakness win. While with Blazing Sevens, who was a fair third in the Blue Grass Stakes last time, next best in the betting most Preakness Stakes trifecta players will have these three ‘big guns’ in their sights.

It’s Hard To Fault The Preakness Stakes Favorite Mage

With the race cutting up, then it’s hard to find holes in the chances of Mage. He’s only had four career starts so the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner should still have more in the locker too and he impressed with the way he timed his run last time and also how he stayed on to the line.

Those looking to take him on might look to the fact he had a hard race the last day and it was only 2 weeks ago. However. over the years we’ve seen 36 horses win both the Ken Derby and the Preakness and Mage looks set to become another.

If he can he’ll then set up a Belmont Park Triple Crown date on June 10.

Trainer Chad Brown Looking To Follow Up Last Year’s Preakness Win



The Chad Brown yard have two Preakness Stakes wins to their name – 2017, with Cloud Computing and 12 months ago with Early Voting. The last of those also missed the Kentucky Derby and that’s exactly what his Blazing Sevens did as he comes into Saturday’s Preakness.

This 3 year-old son of Good Magic was a nice winner last year of the Champagne Stakes at Aqueduct and despite running badly in the Fountain Of Youth Stakes, bounced back last time with a fair third in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

What Is The Best Preakness Stakes Outsider For Your Trifecta Picks?



Of course, the three main players in the Preakness Stakes Trifecta – Mage, Blazing Sevens and National Treasure – will figure in the bulk of the bets, but if you are wanting to mix it up a bit then one horse that might be worth a play is Perform.

This 3 year-old is another Good Magic colt but having got off the mark to win his last two races could just be a horse on the up and with more to come now he’s found the winning thread.

Yes, this is a big step up on his recent Federico Tesio Stakes win at Laurel Park, but if you watch the way he weaved through the field late on, it was an impressive move that suggests he’s learning fast.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta Picks

MAGE

BLAZING SEVENS



NATIONAL TREASURE



Best Trifecta Outsider: Perform

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 7:01pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/11 | National Treasure 9/4 | Blazing Sevens 7/1

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US. With 8 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

