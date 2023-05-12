The Red Route One Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees the recent Bath House Row Stakes winner at +1400 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites. The 3 year-old will be looking to become the third Preakness Stakes winner for trainer Steve Asmussen.



Red Route One Preakness Stakes Odds



The Steven Asmussen stable have sent out two Preakness Stakes winners over the years – the first coming with the mightly Curlin in 2007 and they added to that when the filly Rachel Alexandra beat the boys in 2009.

He’ll be hoping for a third success in this Pimilco Triple Crown race on May 20 with Red Route One, who we last saw winning the Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park on April 22 (watch below) – coming with a storming late run to get up in the line.

Prior to that run this well-bred Gunner Runner colt was 6th in the Arkansas Derby and was also runner-up to Confidence Game in the Rebel Stakes in February.

With 9 career runs Red Route One is also one of the more experienced runners in the field, while his last try in a Grade One was a solid third to Forte in the 2022 Futurity at Keeneland.

Red Route One Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 9

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $631,575

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Last Race: 1st Bath House Row Stakes (Listed), April 22, 2023 (Oaklawn Park)

Bet on Red Route One for the 2023 Preakness Stakes at +1400. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +200 | First Mission +240 | Disarm +800

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Red Route One Winning The Bath House Row Stakes



