Horse Racing

Coffeewithchris Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Can Salzman Horse Cause The Upset?

Andy Newton
The Coffeewithchris Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees the John E. Salzman horse at 20/1 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can Coffeewithchris cause the upset?

Coffeewithchris Preakness Stakes Odds

The John E. Salzman Jr runner Coffeewithchris is likely to be one of the outsiders for the 148th running of Saturday’s Preakness Stakes at Pimlico after running down the field in the Frederico Tesio Stakes last time out – a race Perform won.

Prior to that run this colt, who is related to the mighty Curlin, was a good winner of the Miracle Wood Stakes at Laurel Park (watch below) and also a fair second in the Private Terms Stakes.

He’s one of the more experienced in the field with 12 career runs (3 wins), but with all those successes coming in ‘Black Type’ races or lesser grades, then he’s going to have to find some improvement from somewhere to figure in the second US Triple Crown race this weekend.

Coffeewithchris Career Stats

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 12
  • Wins: 3
  • Total Career Winnings: $225,600
  • Trainer: John E. Salzman Jr
  • Jockey: Jaime Rodriguez
  • Post Position: 4
  • Last Race: 5th Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type), April 15, 2023 (Laurel Park)

RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Trends: Key Stats To Help Find The Pimlico Winner

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/5 | First Mission 5/2 | National Treasure 4/1

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US. With 8 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips

WATCH: Coffeewithchris Running Winning The Miracle Wood Stakes

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers.
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
