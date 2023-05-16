The Coffeewithchris Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees the John E. Salzman horse at 20/1 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can Coffeewithchris cause the upset?



Bet On 2023 Preakness Stakes with the Best Sports Betting Sites



BetOnline – Horse racing site for Preakness Stakes betting & $1,000 free bet

BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Preakness Stakes

BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Preakness Stakes

MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Preakness Stakes

Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

Coffeewithchris Preakness Stakes Odds



The John E. Salzman Jr runner Coffeewithchris is likely to be one of the outsiders for the 148th running of Saturday’s Preakness Stakes at Pimlico after running down the field in the Frederico Tesio Stakes last time out – a race Perform won.

Prior to that run this colt, who is related to the mighty Curlin, was a good winner of the Miracle Wood Stakes at Laurel Park (watch below) and also a fair second in the Private Terms Stakes.

He’s one of the more experienced in the field with 12 career runs (3 wins), but with all those successes coming in ‘Black Type’ races or lesser grades, then he’s going to have to find some improvement from somewhere to figure in the second US Triple Crown race this weekend.

Coffeewithchris Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 12

Wins: 3

Total Career Winnings: $225,600

Trainer: John E. Salzman Jr

Jockey: Jaime Rodriguez

Post Position: 4

Last Race: 5th Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type), April 15, 2023 (Laurel Park)

Bet on Coffeewithchris for the 2023 Preakness Stakes at 20/1. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Trends: Key Stats To Help Find The Pimlico Winner

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/5 | First Mission 5/2 | National Treasure 4/1

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US. With 8 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips

WATCH: Coffeewithchris Running Winning The Miracle Wood Stakes



Horse Racing Related Content