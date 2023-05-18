Horse Racing

WATCH: Eddie Olczyk Preakness Stakes Preview As NBC Handicapper Discusses The Main Pimlico Runners

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Olczyk
Olczyk

Watch below the Eddie Olczyk Preakness Stakes preview as the NBC handicapper discusses the main Pimlico runners ahead of the 148th running of The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans”.

Eddie Olczyk Preakness Stakes Preview 2023

Top NBC handicapper Eddie Olczyk’s runs the rule over the main 2023 Preakness Stakes runners for Saturday’s big Pimlico race – see which horses the respected judge Eddie Olczyk is siding with to win the second US Triple Crown race this weekend.

Top Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness Stakes 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

MAGE: Eddie Olczyk Discusses Mage’s Preakness Stakes Chance

 

Bet on MAGE at BetOnline

FIRST MISSION: Eddie Olczyk Discusses First Mission’s Preakness Stakes Chance

Bet on FIRST MISSION at BetOnline

RED ROUTE ONE: Eddie Olczyk Discusses Red Route One’s Preakness Stakes Chance

Bet on RED ROUTE ONE at BetOnline

BLAZING SEVENS: Eddie Olczyk Discusses Blazing Seven’s Preakness Stakes Chance

Bet on BLAZING SEVENS at BetOnline

NATIONAL TREASURE: Eddie Olczyk Discusses National Treasure’s Preakness Stakes Chance

 

Bet on NATIONAL TREASURE at BetOnline

2023 Preakness Stakes Betting and Bookmaker Winning % Chance

See below the latest Preakness Stakes odds and the calculated winning percentage based on these prices.

Horse Odds % Winning Chance
Mage 8/5 38.5%
First Mission
 5/2 28.6%
National Treasure 4/1 20%
Blazing Sevens 6/1 14.3%
Red Route One 10/1 9.1%
Perform 15/1 6.2%
Coffeewithchris 20/1 4.8%
Chase The Chaos 50/1 2%

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Colors and Jockey Silks: What Color Is My Preakness Stakes Horse?

Horse Racing Related Content

 

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
Olczyk
Horse Racing

LATEST Eddie Olczyk Preakness Stakes Pick: Blazing Sevens To Fire For Olczyk

Author image Andy Newton  •  3s
preakness stakes simplification
Horse Racing
BetNow Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $300 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

The BetNow Preakness Stakes betting offer will give you $300 in horse free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use ahead of the 148th running of “The…

preakness stakes 2
Horse Racing
Bovada Preakness Stakes Betting Welcome Offer: Get $750 in Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

With the Bovada Preakness Stakes betting welcome offer for horse racing bettors, customers who sign up ahead of the second of the US Triple Crown races of the year can…

preakness stakes new
Horse Racing
Everygame Preakness Stakes Free Bets: Claim $750 In Betting Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
JOCKEY JOSE SANTOS CELEBRATES AFTER WINNING PREAKNESS STAKES
Horse Racing
BetUS Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $2500 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
preakness stakes 2
Horse Racing
MyBookie Preakness Stakes Free Bets: $1000 Betting Offer For Horse Racing
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
preakness stakes
Horse Racing
BetOnline Preakness Stakes Betting Offer: $1000 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
Arrow to top