Watch below the Eddie Olczyk Preakness Stakes preview as the NBC handicapper discusses the main Pimlico runners ahead of the 148th running of “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans”.



Eddie Olczyk Preakness Stakes Preview 2023



Top NBC handicapper Eddie Olczyk’s runs the rule over the main 2023 Preakness Stakes runners for Saturday’s big Pimlico race – see which horses the respected judge Eddie Olczyk is siding with to win the second US Triple Crown race this weekend.

MAGE: Eddie Olczyk Discusses Mage’s Preakness Stakes Chance

FIRST MISSION: Eddie Olczyk Discusses First Mission’s Preakness Stakes Chance

RED ROUTE ONE: Eddie Olczyk Discusses Red Route One’s Preakness Stakes Chance

BLAZING SEVENS: Eddie Olczyk Discusses Blazing Seven’s Preakness Stakes Chance

NATIONAL TREASURE: Eddie Olczyk Discusses National Treasure’s Preakness Stakes Chance

2023 Preakness Stakes Betting and Bookmaker Winning % Chance

See below the latest Preakness Stakes odds and the calculated winning percentage based on these prices.

Horse Odds % Winning Chance Mage 8/5 38.5% First Mission

5/2 28.6% National Treasure 4/1 20% Blazing Sevens 6/1 14.3% Red Route One 10/1 9.1% Perform 15/1 6.2% Coffeewithchris 20/1 4.8% Chase The Chaos 50/1 2%

Note: Odds are subject to change

