Watch below the Eddie Olczyk Preakness Stakes preview as the NBC handicapper discusses the main Pimlico runners ahead of the 148th running of “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans”.
Eddie Olczyk Preakness Stakes Preview 2023
Top NBC handicapper Eddie Olczyk’s runs the rule over the main 2023 Preakness Stakes runners for Saturday’s big Pimlico race – see which horses the respected judge Eddie Olczyk is siding with to win the second US Triple Crown race this weekend.
MAGE: Eddie Olczyk Discusses Mage’s Preakness Stakes Chance
FIRST MISSION: Eddie Olczyk Discusses First Mission’s Preakness Stakes Chance
RED ROUTE ONE: Eddie Olczyk Discusses Red Route One’s Preakness Stakes Chance
BLAZING SEVENS: Eddie Olczyk Discusses Blazing Seven’s Preakness Stakes Chance
NATIONAL TREASURE: Eddie Olczyk Discusses National Treasure’s Preakness Stakes Chance
2023 Preakness Stakes Betting and Bookmaker Winning % Chance
See below the latest Preakness Stakes odds and the calculated winning percentage based on these prices.
|Horse
|Odds
|% Winning Chance
|Mage
|8/5
|38.5%
|First Mission
|5/2
|28.6%
|National Treasure
|4/1
|20%
|Blazing Sevens
|6/1
|14.3%
|Red Route One
|10/1
|9.1%
|Perform
|15/1
|6.2%
|Coffeewithchris
|20/1
|4.8%
|Chase The Chaos
|50/1
|2%
Note: Odds are subject to change
