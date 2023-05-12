The Blazing Sevens Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees the recent Blue Grass Stakes third at +1200 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can trainer Chad Brown follow-up last year’s win and also land his third Preakness?



Blazing Sevens Preakness Stakes Odds



The Chad C Brown barn landed the Preakness Stakes 12 months ago with Early Voting and they will be looking to follow-up in 2023 – this time with Blazing Sevens.

This 3 year-old Good Magic colt will head to Pimlico having won two of his 6 career starts and has also run some fine races in defeat to see his career earnings sit at just over $550k.

Blazing Sevens bypassed the Kentucky Derby earlier this month so will come into the race fresher than some and was last seen running a fair third in the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland (watch below), behind Tapit Trice.

The form of that run took a knock in the Kentucky Derby, with Tapit Trice running down the field, but with around 6 weeks to get over that last run and coming from last year’s winning stable, Blazing Sevens is sure to have his fans.

Blazing Sevens Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 6

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $565,250

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Last Race: 3rd Blue Grass Stakes (G1), April 8, 2023 (Keeneland)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +200 | First Mission +240 | Disarm +800

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Blazing Sevens Running 3rd Blue Grass Stakes



