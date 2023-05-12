The Blazing Sevens Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees the recent Blue Grass Stakes third at +1200 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can trainer Chad Brown follow-up last year’s win and also land his third Preakness?
Blazing Sevens Preakness Stakes Odds
The Chad C Brown barn landed the Preakness Stakes 12 months ago with Early Voting and they will be looking to follow-up in 2023 – this time with Blazing Sevens.
This 3 year-old Good Magic colt will head to Pimlico having won two of his 6 career starts and has also run some fine races in defeat to see his career earnings sit at just over $550k.
Blazing Sevens bypassed the Kentucky Derby earlier this month so will come into the race fresher than some and was last seen running a fair third in the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland (watch below), behind Tapit Trice.
The form of that run took a knock in the Kentucky Derby, with Tapit Trice running down the field, but with around 6 weeks to get over that last run and coming from last year’s winning stable, Blazing Sevens is sure to have his fans.
Blazing Sevens Career Stats
- Age: 3
- Runs: 6
- Wins: 2
- Total Career Winnings: $565,250
- Trainer: Chad Brown
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr
- Last Race: 3rd Blue Grass Stakes (G1), April 8, 2023 (Keeneland)
Bet on Blazing Sevens for the 2023 Preakness Stakes at +1200. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.
Note: Odds are subject to change
RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Trends: Key Stats To Help Find The Pimlico Winner
When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?
The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.
📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +200 | First Mission +240 | Disarm +800
Preakness Stakes Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Mage +200
- First Mission +240
- Disarm +800
- National Treasure +900
- Blazing Sevens +1200
- Confidence Game +1200
- Red Route One +1400
- Perform +1600
- Chase The Chaos +4000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips
WATCH: Blazing Sevens Running 3rd Blue Grass Stakes
