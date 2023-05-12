The Perform Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees the recent Federico Tesio Stakes winner at +1600 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites.



Bet On 2023 Preakness Stakes



Perform Preakness Stakes Odds



We last saw Perform winning the Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel Park after coming with a late weaving run to get up in the closing stages for jockey Feargal Lynch (watch below).

Next up could be a tilt at the Preakness Stakes on May 20 for this Good Magic colt, who is trained by Claude R. McGaughey III.

With that last win coming at Listed level Perform will, of course, need to ‘perform’ better in this higher grade but the way he stayed on over a mile that day suggests the step up in trip at Pimlico will be right up his street.

Perform Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 7

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $130,956

Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III

Jockey: Feargal Lynch

Last Race: 1st Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type), April 15, 2023 (Laurel Park)

Bet on Perform for the 2023 Preakness Stakes at +1600. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +200 | First Mission +240 | Disarm +800

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Perform Winning the 2023 Federico Tesio Stakes



