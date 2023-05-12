The Perform Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees the recent Federico Tesio Stakes winner at +1600 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites.
Bet On 2023 Preakness Stakes with the Best Sports Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
- BetOnline – Horse racing site for Preakness Stakes betting & $1,000 free bet
- BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Preakness Stakes
- BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Preakness Stakes
- MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Preakness Stakes
- Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players
Perform Preakness Stakes Odds
We last saw Perform winning the Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel Park after coming with a late weaving run to get up in the closing stages for jockey Feargal Lynch (watch below).
Next up could be a tilt at the Preakness Stakes on May 20 for this Good Magic colt, who is trained by Claude R. McGaughey III.
With that last win coming at Listed level Perform will, of course, need to ‘perform’ better in this higher grade but the way he stayed on over a mile that day suggests the step up in trip at Pimlico will be right up his street.
Perform Career Stats
- Age: 3
- Runs: 7
- Wins: 2
- Total Career Winnings: $130,956
- Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III
- Jockey: Feargal Lynch
- Last Race: 1st Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type), April 15, 2023 (Laurel Park)
Bet on Perform for the 2023 Preakness Stakes at +1600. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.
Note: Odds are subject to change
RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Trends: Key Stats To Help Find The Pimlico Winner
When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?
The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.
📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +200 | First Mission +240 | Disarm +800
Preakness Stakes Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Mage +200
- First Mission +240
- Disarm +800
- National Treasure +900
- Blazing Sevens +1200
- Confidence Game +1200
- Red Route One +1400
- Perform +1600
- Chase The Chaos +4000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips
WATCH: Perform Winning the 2023 Federico Tesio Stakes
Horse Racing Related Content
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Best Sites, Odds & Tips
- Breeders’ Cup Betting Sites & Racebooks 2023
- 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips
- 2023 Preakness Stakes Picks – Our Expert Picks
- The Latest Preakness Stakes Odds 2023 – Compare the Best Odds
- Best Horse Racing Betting Apps in USA
- Best Live Sports Betting Sites in the USA 2023 – Compare Live Betting Sportsbooks
- Best Sports Betting Apps USA 2023 – Get $1,000 in Free Bets
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites 2023 – Get Up To $5,000 in Free Bets
- Best New Sports Betting Sites – New Sportsbooks in USA for 2023