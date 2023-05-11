Use our 2023 Preakness Stakes trends to help find the winner of the big May 20 Pimlico race. The key stats will highlight the best profile of past winners – for example, 82% of the last 11 Preakness Stakes winners came from stalls 6 or lower.



Preakness Stakes Betting Offers For 2023 Pimlico Race

2023 Preakness Stakes Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of the 2023 Preakness Stakes using our key trends and stats. For example,9 of the last 11 winners came from stalls 6 or lower, while the Preakness favorite has a 27 % strike-rate in the last 11 renewals.

11/11 – Had NEVER raced at Pimlico before

11/11 – Ran in the last 6 weeks

11/11 – Drawn in stalls 9 or lower

11/11 – US bred winners

10/11 – Won by a colt/gelding

10/11 – Won over at least 1m before

10/11 – Won between 1-5 times

9/11 – Drawn in stalls 6 or lower

9/11 – Favourites that finished in the top 4

8/11 – Ran at Churchill Downs last time out

8/11 – Ran at least 5 times before

8/11 – Horse from stall 5 placed in the top 3

7/11 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out

7/11 – Ran in the last 2 weeks

7/11 – Winners from between stalls 4-7 (inc)

6/11 – Horse from stall 6 placed in the top 3 (3 winners)

4/11 – Won the Kentucky Derby last time out

3/11 – Winning favourites

2/11 – Trained by Bob Baffert (7 wins in total)

1/11 – Ran in the Kentucky Oaks last time out

1/11 – Filly winners

1/11 – Came into the race unbeaten

Preakness Stakes Trainer Stats

Bob Baffert has won the race 7 times before (1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2010, 2015, 2018)

Chad Brown has won the race twice before (2022 & 2017)

Steve Asmussen has won the race once before (2009 & 2007)

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +150 | First Mission +240 | Disarm +800

A Low Post Position a Plus In Preakness

In recent years, having a low post position in the Pimlico Preakness Stakes has certainly been a great way to find the winner.

In 2015 American Pharoah and in 2019 War Of Will both won from gate 1, while 82% of the last 11 winners came from stalls 6 of lower.

Is Gate 5 The Magic Preakness Number?

Following on from the key draw trend in the Preakness, it seems horses from gate 5 have had an advantage in recent times. A massive 8 of the last 11 horses from post position 5 have been placed (top 3), while this was backed up 12 months ago again when the winner Early Voting won from stall 5.

Respect ‘New Shooters’ In the Preakness Stakes

In the past it was key to side with a horse that had run in the Kentucky Derby – between 1984 and 2005 a massive 21 of the 22 Preakness Stakes winners ticked this trend.

However, this stat has taken a turn the other way recently. Since 2006, horses that bypassed the Churchill Downs race have picked up. Bernardini (2006), Rachel Alexandra (2009), Cloud Computing (2017), Swiss Skydiver (2020) Rombauer (2021) and last year’s winner Early Voting (2022) all DIDN’T run in the Kentucky Derby.

What About the Preakness Stakes Favorite?



In the last 11 runnings of the Preakness Stakes we’ve seen three winning favorites, which works out at a 27% strike-rate.

We’ve also had 9 of the last 11 market leaders in the race finish in the top 4 – so even those favorites that don’t win are never far away.

12 months ago in 2022, the Preakness favorite Epicenter came second.

How Many Kentucky Derby Winners Have Won the Preakness Stakes?



Over the years there have been 23 horses that have won the Kentucky Derby and then only won the Preakness Stakes.

However, we’ve also had 13 US Triple Crown winners, which would have also won both the Churchill Downs and Pimlico races.

This means since the 1875, when the Kentucky Derby was first run, there have been 36 horses that have won both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

The last two winners of both races – Justify (2018) and American Pharoah (2015) both went onto land the US Triple Crown.

Mage will be the latest horse to try and add his name to this roll or honour.

WATCH: Mage Winning The 2023 Kentucky Derby



Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Mage +150

First Mission +240

Disarm +800

National Treasure +1000

Perform +1400

Blazing Stevens +1400

Confidence Game +1800

Red Route One +2500

Henry Q +3300

Chase The Chaos +5000

II Miracolo +6600

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Early Voting Winning The 2022 Preakness Stakes

Recent Winners Of The Preakness Stakes

2022 – EARLY VOTING (57/10)

2021 – ROMBAUER (118/10)

2020 – SWISS SKYDIVER (117/10)

2019 – WAR OF WILL (61/10)

2018 – JUSTIFY (triple crown winner) (2/5 fav)

2017 – CLOUD COMPUTING (134/10)

2016 – EXAGGERATOR (13/5)

2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH (triple crown winner) (9/10 fav)

2014 – CALIFORNIA CHROME (1/2 fav)

2013 – OXBOW (154/10)

2012 – I’LL HAVE ANOTHER (16/5)

