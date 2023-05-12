The Chase The Chaos Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees the Ed Moger Jr-trained 3 year-old at +4000 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites.



Chase The Chaos Preakness Stakes Odds



Chase The Chaos was last seen running well back in the field in the California Derby at Golden Gate last month, so much more is needed if he’s to get on the Preakness Stakes scoresheet on May 20.

Prior to that run he was 7th in the Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes, with his biggest win to date coming in the El Camino Real Derby back in February.

Chase The Chaos Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 8

Wins: 3

Total Career Winnings: $123,950

Trainer: Claude Ed Moger Jr

Jockey: Armando Ayuso

Last Race: 10th California Derby (Black Type), April 29, 2023 (Golden Gate)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +200 | First Mission +240 | Disarm +800

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Chase The Chaos Running In The 2023 Californa Derby



