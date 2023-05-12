Horse Racing

Chase The Chaos Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Can Moger Jr-Trained Horse Cause An Upset?

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
chase the chaos
chase the chaos

The Chase The Chaos Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees the Ed Moger Jr-trained 3 year-old at +4000 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites.

Bet On 2023 Preakness Stakes with the Best Sports Betting Sites

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  • BetOnline – Horse racing site for Preakness Stakes betting & $1,000 free bet
  • BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Preakness Stakes
  • BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Preakness Stakes
  • MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Preakness Stakes
  • Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

Chase The Chaos Preakness Stakes Odds

Chase The Chaos was last seen running well back in the field in the California Derby at Golden Gate last month, so much more is needed if he’s to get on the Preakness Stakes scoresheet on May 20.

Prior to that run he was 7th in the Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes, with his biggest win to date coming in the El Camino Real Derby back in February.

Chase The Chaos Career Stats

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 8
  • Wins: 3
  • Total Career Winnings: $123,950
  • Trainer: Claude Ed Moger Jr
  • Jockey: Armando Ayuso
  • Last Race: 10th California Derby (Black Type), April 29, 2023 (Golden Gate)

Bet on Chase The Chaos for the 2023 Preakness Stakes at +4000. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Trends: Key Stats To Help Find The Pimlico Winner

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +200 | First Mission +240 | Disarm +800

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips

WATCH: Chase The Chaos Running In The 2023 Californa Derby

Horse Racing Related Content

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
chase the chaos
Horse Racing

LATEST Chase The Chaos Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Can Moger Jr-Trained Horse Cause An Upset?

Author image Andy Newton  •  3min
perform1
Horse Racing
Perform Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Recent Federico Tesio Winner Off To Pimlico
Author image Andy Newton  •  4min

The Perform Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees the recent Federico Tesio Stakes winner at +1600 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Bet On…

red route one
Horse Racing
Red Route One Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Steve Asmussen Hoping For Third Pimlico Win
Author image Andy Newton  •  5min

The Red Route One Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees the recent Bath House Row Stakes winner at +1400 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting…

Confidence Game
Horse Racing
Confidence Game Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby 10th Hoping For Better
Author image Andy Newton  •  6min
Blazing Sevens
Horse Racing
Blazing Sevens Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Trainer Chad Brown Eyes Third Pimlico Win
Author image Andy Newton  •  6min
national treasure1
Horse Racing
National Treasure Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Santa Anita Fourth Pimlico Bound
Author image Andy Newton  •  7min
disarm
Horse Racing
Disarm Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby Fourth Is Back For More
Author image Andy Newton  •  9min
Arrow to top