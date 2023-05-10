The Mage Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees the recent Kentucky Derby winner as favorite at +150 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can Mage continue his US Triple Crown dream?
Mage Preakness Stakes Odds
The 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage has been installed as the Preakness Stakes favorite @ +150 with the leading US horse racing sportsbooks as the Gustavo Delgardo-trained 3 year-old looks to keep his US Triple Crown dreams alive.
Mage came with a well-timed late run to win the Kentucky Derby by 1 length from Two Phil’s and Angel Of Empire (watch below), while with that only his fourth career outing many feel there is more to come.
Mage was ridden by Javier Castellano the last day and the Venezuelan jockey is likely to keep the ride.
If successful in the 2023 Preakness, Mage will become the 24th horse in US racing history to win the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes and then his bid to become the 14th Triple Crown winner will also still be a possibility.
Mage Career Stats
- Age: 3
- Runs: 4
- Wins: 2
- Total Career Winnings: $2,107,200
- Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
- Last Race: 1st Kentucky Derby (G1), May 6, 2023 (Churchill Downs)
Bet on Mage for the 2023 Preakness Stakes at +150. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.
Note: Odds are subject to change
RELATED: 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Best Sites, Markets & Tips
When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?
The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.
📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +150 | First Mission +240 | Disarm +800
Preakness Stakes Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Mage +150
- First Mission + 240
- Disarm + 800
- National Treasure +1000
- Perform +1400
- Blazing Stevens +1400
- Confidence Game +1800
- Red Route One + 2500
- Henry Q +3300
- Chase The Chaos +5000
- II Miracolo +6600
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
WATCH: Mage Winning The 2023 Kentucky Derby
