The Mage Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees the recent Kentucky Derby winner as favorite at +150 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can Mage continue his US Triple Crown dream?



Mage Preakness Stakes Odds



The 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage has been installed as the Preakness Stakes favorite @ +150 with the leading US horse racing sportsbooks as the Gustavo Delgardo-trained 3 year-old looks to keep his US Triple Crown dreams alive.

Mage came with a well-timed late run to win the Kentucky Derby by 1 length from Two Phil’s and Angel Of Empire (watch below), while with that only his fourth career outing many feel there is more to come.

Mage was ridden by Javier Castellano the last day and the Venezuelan jockey is likely to keep the ride.

If successful in the 2023 Preakness, Mage will become the 24th horse in US racing history to win the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes and then his bid to become the 14th Triple Crown winner will also still be a possibility.

Mage Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 4

Wins: 2

Total Career Winnings: $2,107,200

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Last Race: 1st Kentucky Derby (G1), May 6, 2023 (Churchill Downs)

Bet on Mage for the 2023 Preakness Stakes at +150. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +150 | First Mission +240 | Disarm +800

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Mage +150

First Mission + 240

Disarm + 800

National Treasure +1000

Perform +1400

Blazing Stevens +1400

Confidence Game +1800

Red Route One + 2500

Henry Q +3300

Chase The Chaos +5000

II Miracolo +6600

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Mage Winning The 2023 Kentucky Derby



