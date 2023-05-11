Horse Racing

National Treasure Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Santa Anita Fourth Pimlico Bound

Andy Newton
The National Treasure Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees this season’s Santa Anita Derby fourth at +1000 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites. Can trainer Tim Yakteen win his first ‘Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown’?

National Treasure Preakness Stakes Odds

Reincarnate silksThis former Bob Baffert runner is now with Tim Yakteen with the 7-time winning Preakness trainer still barred from having runners.

National Treasure’s connections bypassed the Kentucky Derby earlier this month so is another Preakness Stakes runner that will head to Pimlico fresher than some.

This 3 year-old was last on the track when a running-on fourth in the RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby on April 8. Based on that run, you feel the longer trip of the Preakness will suit and let’s not forget he was also a fine third to Forte in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland last November.

National Treasure Career Stats

  • Age: 3
  • Runs: 5
  • Wins: 1
  • Total Career Winnings: $345,000
  • Trainer: Tim Yakteen
  • Jockey: John R. Velazquez
  • Last Race: 4th Santa Anita (G1), April 8, 2023 (Santa Anita)

Bet on National Treasure for the 2023 Preakness Stakes at +1000. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +150 | First Mission +240 | Disarm +800

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Mage +150
  • First Mission +240
  • Disarm +800
  • National Treasure +1000
  • Perform +1400
  • Blazing Stevens +1400
  • Confidence Game +1800
  • Red Route One +2500
  • Henry Q +3300
  • Chase The Chaos +5000
  • II Miracolo +6600

WATCH: National Treasure Running 4th The 2023 Santa Anita Derby

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
