With the Masters commencing next week, players will be looking to gain any sort of advantage they can on the worlds biggest stage and so we have taken an in-depth look at one of the most popular brands in golf in Tirelest.

The masters is where every golf fan thinks they can become a pro, and we have found out the Titleist brand you should use if you want to take your game to the next level.

Titleist is one of the most popular brands in golf, and ahead of all the action coming up at Augusta next week we have taken a look at if players using Pro V1 or Pro V1x balls win the most.

Players using the Pro v1 earned over $10 million more in prize money this season than players using the Pro v1x

Scheffler tops the prize money list with $11,631,495

Three players in the current world top ten use the Pro v1 ball

Two players in the current world top ten use the Pro v1x ball

Top 10 Pro v1 Golfers Earnings Breakdown

10. Adam Scott

Adam Scott is ranked 40th in the world and as one of the lowest ranked players on either of our lists, it comes as no surprise that the players’ season earnings are also one of the lowest.

Scott has won $625,537 so far this season but the 42-year old is still yet to finish in the top 10, with just one top 25 finish to note since the beginning of the season.

The veteran has only taken part in seven tour events this season and his only top 25 finish came in the Sony Open in Hawaii, with Scott picking up $77,025 for his efforts.

Season Earnings: $625,537

9. Billy Horschel

Coming in at number nine on our list of players to use the Pro v1 is Billy Horschel, who is currently ranked 24th in the PGA Tour.

Horschel has earned $1,046,228 so far this season and having not won a tournament on tour this year, he is priced as a 100/1 long shot with most golf markets to win the Masters this year.

In the most recent tour event Horschel enjoyed one of his best performances this season to date, with the 36-year-old unfortunate to be knocked out in the round of 16 by Cameron Young.

Finishing joint ninth in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play won Horschel $365,000 of his $1,046,228 earned so far this season.

Season Earnings: $1,046,228

8. Brian Harman

Number eight on our list of golfers using the Pro v1 ball at this years Masters is Brian Harman, who has won $2,367,687 so far this season.

The player ranked 29th in the world can count himself extremely unlucky to have not won an event so far this year, as Harman has finished runner up in two major events this season.

Both runner up finishes came in November last year, with Harman first falling short to Russell Henley in the World Wide Technology Championship, before then tying for second behind Adam Svensson at The RSM Classic.

Season Earnings: $2,367,687

7. Corey Conners

Corey Conners just won his first PGA event of the season this week and the 31-year-old shot up the rankings to 28th in the world following his win.

After winning the Velero Texas Open this week, Conners was rewarded with $1,602,000 which is over double his current earnings for the season.

Conners also finished 17th in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event and he won $219,909 for his efforts before being knocked out before the round of 16.

Season Earnings: $2,682,684

6. Sahith Theegala

Currently ranked 30th in the world rankings is Sahith Theegala, who has used the Pro v1 ball this season to earn himself $3,253,152 in prize money.

Theegala came as close as he ever has to winning a tournament on the PGA Tour this season, as the 25-year old put on a spectacle to finish joint second with Brian Harman and Callum Tarren in the RSM Classic.

Having only turned pro three years ago, the runner up finish for Theegala is one of the best results of his career so far and the second place spot earned him $612,900.

Season Earnings: $3,253,152

5. Tony Finau

The fifth best golfer on the PGA Tour who uses Pro v1 balls is Tony Finau, who has one win on tour this season in the Cadence Bank Houston Open which earned the 33-year-old just over $1.5 million.

Finau’s total season earnings are currently $3,451,101 and even though the veteran dropped in the rankings to 13th recently, Finau is still respected as one of the top players on tour and is 28/1 to win the Masters this season.

One of the best aspects of Finau’s game is the players’ shots gained on approach to the green, with only two players beating his score of 1.056 this season.

Season Earnings: $3,451,101

4. Viktor Hovland

Vicktor Hovland comes in at number four on our list for golfers using the Pro v1 ball this season and the player ranked number nine in the world has earned $3,459,459 so far this year.

Although he hasn’t won a PGA event on tour this year, Hovland won the 2022 Hero World Challenge at the beginning of the season which earned the 25-year-old a million dollars alone.

The Norwegian is 35/1 with most golf markets to win the Masters this year and it may be worth taking a chance on the outsider who is also currently rated as the third top All Rounder with a respectable result of 237.

Season Earnings: $3,459,459

3. Tom Hoge

Tom Hoge isn’t just a user of the Titleist Pro v1, as he is also a brand ambassador for the company.

Hoge has played in 238 PGA Tour events throughout his career and despite only winning one tournament in his time as a pro golfer, the 33-year-old still has $3,799,156 in winnings this season alone.

It was top five finishes in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Shriners Children’s Open and The Players Championship that won Hoge his prize money this season and the third place finish in the Players Championship alone was enough to win Hoge $1,475,000 .

Season Earnings: $3,799,156

2. Max Homa

Number two on our list for golfers using the Pro v1 this season is Max Homa, who is currently ranked number five on the PGA tour and third for prize money this season.

This season Homa has enjoyed one of his best seasons on tour and the player ranked number one for his front 9 scoring average (33.97) this year has earned $7,709,412, with his best performance coming in the Farmers Insurance Open which earned the player over $1.5 million alone.

Homa holds one of the longest streaks in the PGA for rounds without a three-put, as the 32-year-old hasn’t had to use his putter more than twice on the green in 133 rounds of golf on tour.

No other player using the v1 equipment on tour this season has made the cut as many times in a row as Homa (13), who has six top ten finishes in ten competitions this season.

Season Earnings: $7,709,412

1. Scottie Scheffler

The top performing pro on the PGA tour who uses the Pro v1 ball is the current world number one Scottie Scheffler, who will attempt to retain his Masters title this year.

Scheffler also leads the prize money for any player on tour this year with $11,631,495 earned so far, largely coming from the 26-year old’s Phoenix Open victory and more recently the Players Championship win.

The world number one has managed to hit the green on 478 out of 648 holes using the Pro v1 ball this season, with Scheffler achieving the highest green in regulation percentage with an incredibly consistent 73.77%.

Season Earnings: $11,631,495

Pro v1 Golfers Total Prize Money: $40,025,911

Top 10 Pro v1x Golfers

10. Matthew Fitzpatrick

One of only two English players on our list to use the Pro v1x ball is Matthew Fitzpatrick, who is currently ranked 15th in the world while using the ball this season.

Fitzpatrick may not have won an event this season, but he has still earned $1,134,268 this season largely because of his seventh place finish in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Finishing seventh in the Sentry Tournament of Champions was by far Fitzpatrick’s best finish of the season, with the top ten finish winning the Englishman $368,750.

Season Earnings: $1,134,268

9.Will Zalatoris

Like many others on this list, Will Zalatoris hasn’t won an event on tour this season however the 26-year-old is currently ranked number eight in the world.

Zalatoris is another to use the Pro v1x ball this season and his best finish in a tour event saw him shock the world with a fourth placed finish at The Genesis Invitational.

Finishing fourth at The Genesis Invitational behind the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm and Max Homa meant that Zalatoris took home just under $1 million in prize money.

With the Masters starting next week, Zalatoris currently remains a 33/1 shot with most markets to lift golf’s most coveted prize.

Season Earnings: $1,474,780

8. Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas not only uses the Pro v1x ball, but he is also a brand ambassador for the company and the 29-year-old is ranked tenth in the PGA Tour as the Masters approaches.

Thomas has earned $1,959,433 so far this season and despite not lifting a trophy yet this year, the pro has enjoyed some top finishes that have substantially boosted his winnings.

The popular American enjoyed his best success on tour in February this year, as Thomas finished fourth in the Phoenix Open which won the player just under $1 million.

Season Earnings: $1,959,433

7. Jordan Spieth

Although Jordan Spieth is still yet to win his first event on tour this season, the 29-year-old is still ranked 16th in the PGA Tour rankings at present.

This season Spieth has been well below the levels that he has hit in previous years, however the former world number one has still managed to win a decent $2,625,622.

Despite not winning any events, Spieth’s third place in the Valspar Championship earned him $477,900 and good finishes in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Phoenix Open are the reason his prize money for this year has been so high.

Spieth can be backed at +1800 with most golf markets to win the Masters this year, as he chases down a second elusive green jacket.

Season Earnings: $2,625,622

6. Joo Hyung Kim

Joo Hyung Kim, commonly known as Tom Kim, is the first on our list of two South Korean’s who will use the Pro v1x ball at the Masters this year.

Kim has won two events in the PGA during his career, with his latest victory coming in the Shriners Children’s Open which took place at the beginning of the season.

Kim has already taken home $2,976,766 in prize money this year largely thanks to his good finishes in the American Express tournament and the Phoenix Open, but it was the $1,440,000 he earned from winning the Shriners Children’s Open that boosted the South Korean’s prize funds by so much.

Season Earnings: $2,976,766

5. Chris Kirk

Coming in at number ten on our list for golfers using the Pro v1x ball this season is a veteran of the game in Chris Kirk, who has already picked up $2,990,560 in prize money this season.

Kirk’s best performance of the season by far came in The Honda Classic, where the 37-year-old put on a show to take home the $1,512,000 pay check for winning his fifth career tournament.

Having played in the PGA Tour for over 16 years now, Kirk certainly knows how to hold his nerve in a tense environment and the veteran was able to do just that in a playoff with PGA Tour rookie Eric Cole, as he was able to claim his first event win since 2015.

Season Earnings: $2,990,560

4. Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im is one of every few non-American’s to feature on this list and the South Korean has taken home $3,041,038 in prize money so far this season.

With four top ten finishes this year, Sungjae Im has stayed as consistent as ever on the PGA Tour but he will still be looking for that elusive first tournament win this season.

Sungjae holds one of the best records on tour this year for sand save %, with only one player beating the 25-year old’s 77.43% save rate from the bunker this season.

As the Masters fast approaches next week, the South Korean remains as a 40/1 outsider with most golf markets to win the biggest prize in the sport this year.

Season Earnings: $3,041,038

3. Cameron Young

The fourth best player on tour this season to use the Pro v1x ball is Cameron Young, who shot up the rankings to 14th in the world after recent results.

Young’s total season earnings amount to $3,421,775, with the highlight of his season coming in the recent match play event in March.

Young was unfortunate to finish runner up in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event last month, however a second place finish still won the 25-year-old a hefty $2,200,000.

One area of his game that Young seems to excel at is putting from 3′, with the player maintaining a 100% record on tour so far this season which ranks him as the top player in the PGA for the category.

Season Earnings: $3,421,775

2. Patrick Cantlay

The second top golfer on the PGA Tour this season who uses the Pro v1x ball is Patrick Cantlay, who is currently number four in the world rankings.

Although he is yet to win an event on tour this season, Cantlay has racked up a very respectable $3,831,400 for his high finishes so far, with a third place finish in The Genesis Invitational the players’ highlight of the season.

Cantlay’s finish in The Genesis Invitational earned the player $1,380,000 alone and respectable finishes in the Shriners Children’s Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational earned him just over $1.5 million.

Despite not winning an event on tour so far this season Cantlay is currently ranked second in the world for birdie average, as only Jon Rahm can beat the 31-year-old’s average of 5.15.

Season Earnings: $3,831,400

1. Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrell Hatton comes in at number one on our list and using the Pro v1x ball this season he has managed to climb up to 17th in the world.

Hatton has taken home $4,541,394 in winnings this year which is a new career high for the 31-year-old who turned pro in 2011.

The majority of Hatton’s prize money this year came from the Players Championship, as he took home $2.75 million after a flawless -7 last round that saw the Wycombe born star finish in second.

Finishing 12 under par in the Players Championship has no doubt been the highlight of Hatton’s season so far and potentially even his career, with the star still yet to win a tournament this year.

Season Earnings: $4,541,394

Pro v1x Golfers Total Prize Money: $27,997,036

Pro v1 vs Pro v1x

It is pretty clear to see which set of players is superior from the prize money alone, as golfers using the Pro v1 ball this season have earned over $10 million more than the amount of the players who use Pro v1x.

Without Scheffler’s incredible $11 million winnings this season however, the competition between the Pro v1 and the Pro v1x is a lot closer than first seems.

Only time will tell which ball proves to be the most effective at the Masters this year and with the action kicking off next week, there really is not long to wait now.

Sources For Prize Money: pgatour.com

