Golf

Jordan Spieth Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Past Winner Looking For More Green Jacket Glory

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
Twitter
Jordan Spieth Golf
Jordan Spieth Golf

The Jordan Spieth odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the 2015 champion in the top five in the betting with many punters feeling he can add another green jacket to his CV.

Best Masters Free Bets To Back Jordan Spieth With

$1000 Welcome Bonus For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In The Masters Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For The Masters Betting 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
200% Bonus Up To $10,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

Jordan Spieth Masters Odds

Jordan Spieth had a Masters to forget last year (cut), but let’s remember he’s a past green jacket champion (2015) so knows how to get the job done in this first major of the season.

jordan spieth golf - sony open
Jordan Spieth

He’s also posted two silver medals at the Masters (2014 and 2016) – sandwiched between his win – while, since 2014 has managed five ‘top three’ finishes, which gives him a superb overall Augusta record.

Since that 2015 win, he’s slipped back to number 16 in the world rankings after a drop-off in form in recent years, but many feel he’s back on the up.

Spieth took the 2021 Valero Texas Open and more recently the RBC Heritage last April.

The American has also shown a good level of form during the early part of this year – being in the mix in most of the events he’s played.

His putting has been the one area that’s not quite back to where it was – but if Spieth can get the ‘wand’ working on the dancefloor at a course we know he loves, then he’s surely in with a shout of being presented with his second green jacket on Sunday.

Oh, and Spieth seems to like playing around Easter – in 2021 and 2022 he won a tournament on the PGA tour on Easter Sunday!

Back JORDAN SPIETH to win the 2023 Masters at +1800 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When Is The Masters 2023?

The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

  • ⛳️  Event: The Masters
  • 📅  Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

RELATED: Scottie Scheffler Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Scheffler Worth $15 Million

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

  • Rory McIlroy +750
  • Scottie Scheffler +750
  • Jon Rahm +1050
  • Jordan Spieth +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Cameron Smith +2500
  • Xander Schauffele +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Jason Day +3000
  • Dustin Johnson +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)

Other Content You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Scottie Scheffler Golf
Golf

LATEST Scottie Scheffler Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can The Champ Defend His Augusta Crown?

Author image Andy Newton  •  4min
Jordan Spieth Golf
Golf
Jordan Spieth Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Past Winner Looking For More Green Jacket Glory
Author image Andy Newton  •  42s

The Jordan Spieth odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the 2015 champion in the top five in the betting with many punters feeling he can add another green jacket…

Rory McIlroy Golf
Golf
Rory McIlroy Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can The World Number 2 Break His Augusta Duck?
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

The Rory McIlroy odds to win the Masters 2023 sees last year’s runner-up high up in the betting again as the world number two tries to break his Augusta duck….

corey conners malory conners 1
Golf
WATCH: Corey Conners’ Wife, Malory Conners Reactions to His Second PGA Tour Win at the Valero Texas Open
Author image David Evans  •  16h
Jon Rahm Golf
Golf
Jon Rahm Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: $16 Million Net Worth For Spanish Golf Star
Author image Paul Kelly  •  36min
Rory McIlroy Golf
Golf
Rory McIlroy Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: McIlroy Boasts Colossal $220 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  36min
Scottie Scheffler Golf - The American Express
Golf
How to Bet On The Masters in Washington DC | DC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  20h
Arrow to top