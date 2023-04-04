Along with Rory McIlory, last year’s Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has been handed the joint-shortest price by sportsbooks ahead of this week’s tee-off in Augusta, and for good reason. Before he embarks on his latest attempt to add to his 2022 triumph, we are taking a look at a comprehensive Scottie Scheffler career record list, along with some of his most notable wins.

Scottie Scheffler Major Wins & Career Record

After becoming world number one just over a year ago, the American held his ranking at the summit right the way though the season for a cumulative total of 31 weeks, and heads to Georgia having regained top spot last month.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an overwhelming period of success in a relatively short time-span, which certainly begs the question as to how much more he can go on to achieve.

Although a repeat of last year’s top-two battle is being predicted by odds-makers, his record-tying five-stroke lead after two rounds, which he held throughout the entirety of the tournament to eventually finish three shots ahead of Rory McIlroy, left many believing a repeat of his heroics could be on the cards this year.

Despite this, only three men have managed to retain the crown the following year, with Tiger Woods the most recent example way back in 2001.

However, Scheffler enters off the back of a 17-under, five-stroke victory over Tyrrell Hatton at the Players Championship last month, which is sure to be a monumental confidence boost, and of course a sizeable addition to his growing prize money fund.

Career Titles

Majors

Other Professional Wins

The Players Championship (2023)

WM Phoenix Open x2 (2022 & 2023)

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (2022)

Arnold Palmer Invitational (2022)

Korn Ferry Tour

Evan Scholars Invitational (2019)

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (2019)

US National Team

Ryder Cup (2021)

Presidents Cup (2022)

Scottie Scheffler Career Record Summary

Tournament Wins 2nd 3rd Top-5 Top-10 Top-25 Events Cuts made Masters Tournament 1 0 0 1 1 3 3 3 PGA Championship 0 0 0 1 2 2 3 2 U.S. Open 0 1 0 1 2 2 5 3 The Open Championship 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 2 Totals 1 1 0 3 6 9 13 10

