The 2023 Masters is almost upon us as all of the best golfers in the world are set to battle it out for supremacy at Augusta. The Masters is the first major championship of the year, and could see some big changes in the Top 10 list of the highest career earners on the PGA Tour.

Who Could Climb Up The PGA Tour Top 10 Career Earnings List By Winning The Masters?

A Rory McIlroy win could see him close the gap to $46 million to Tiger Woods

A Tiger Woods win could see him go $52 million ahead of Rory McIlroy

A Vijay Singh win could see him overtake Jim Furyk into third highest earner in PGA Tour history

A Justin Rose win could see him overtake Adam Scott into sixth highest PGA Tour earner ever

A Jordan Spieth win could see him overtake Matt Kuchar into seventh as PGA Tour highest earner

A Jason Day win could see him overtake Jordan Spieth into eighth in the PGA Tour Top 10 Career Earnings list

A Justin Thomas win could see him overtake Jason Day into nineth

The winner of The 2023 Masters is expected to lift a purse of $2.7 million. That was the winners’ prize last year when Scottie Scheffler triumphed at Augusta, and is set to be the same again this year for whoever wins the green jacket come Sunday.

Looking at the list courtesy of pgatour.com of the Top 10 highest paid of their golfers of all time, it is clear to see that depending on the outcome of The Masters this weekend, there could be several changes within the Top 10.

Nobody is able to break into the Top 10 list with a win, but the likes of Jon Rahm could close the gap if he was to triumph come Sunday at Augusta. However, there certainly could be some movement within the Top 10.

Other scenarios could also play out that wouldn’t actually see any actual change in the Top 10 Career Earnings list on the PGA Tour.

Should Tiger Woods win a sixth Masters and claim a 16th major championship victory, he could extend his lead at the top of the PGA Tour Career Earnings List to over $52 million ahead of Rory McIlroy.

Should the Northern Irishman reign supreme come Sunday at Augusta, he could close the gap to the great Tiger Woods to $46m if he is to complete the career grand slam this week.

Finally, should Adam Scott win a second green jacket, this could see him closing the gap on Vijay Singh in fourth place to $8 million in the Top 10 of the PGA Tour Career Earnings List.

Note: PGA Tour Top 10 Career Earnings List excludes players who have left the PGA Tour and joined LIV Golf. Eg. Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson (source: pgatour.com).

Top 10 Highest Paid Golfers Of All Time On The PGA Tour

Who From The PGA Tour Top 10 Career Earnings List Is Playing At The Masters?

The Masters is without a doubt the biggest golf tournament each and every year. It is one of the four ‘majors’, which takes place every year at Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, USA.

All of the best golfers in the world will be hopeful of pulling on that coveted green jacket come Sunday, with all of the biggest names in the sport competing. The likes of the five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods, reigning champion Scottie Scheffler, past champions Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, as well as some other huge names such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Cam Smith and Brooks Koepka to name but a few.

There could be some changes in the Top 10 PGA Tour money list too, depending on who reigns supreme after 72 holes at Augusta. Of the Top 10 golfers in the PGA Tour Career Money Leaders list (excludes players who have defected to LIV Golf), eight of them are competing this week around the hallowed fairways of Augusta National.

The only players who don’t appear to be competing at The 2023 Masters who feature in the PGA Tour Career Earnings Top 10 list are Jim Furyk and Matt Kuchar.

This means the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth and even Vijay Singh are all competing this week at the Masters. The likes of McIlroy, Spieth and Justin Thomas are amongst the favorites this week to win with the best offshore gambling sites.

Other names such as the great Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Adam Scott are outsiders at relatively lucrative prices. Vijay Singh is can be backed at huge odds of +250000 to win his second Masters tournament with the best US sportsbooks.

The 2023 Masters is just days away and golf fans all around the world are truly excited for the first major championship of the year. All of the best players in the world are going to be there, with various different storylines and narratives potentially playing out over the course of four days around the hallowed turf of Augusta National.

As of today for The Masters, Scottie Scheffler is still the betting favorite to win back-to-back green jackets with the best sports betting apps. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are also amongst the favorites to win the 2023 Masters. McIlroy is priced as the +700 second favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks to complete the career grand slam and win his maiden green jacket.

What a week of golf we have on our hands from Augusta, beginning on Thursday April 6. Finger’s crossed the tournament lives up to the hype!

