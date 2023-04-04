Golf

Patrick Cantlay Odds To Win The Masters 2023: World Number 4 Eyes His First Major

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
Twitter
shriners children's open - patrick cantlay
shriners children's open - patrick cantlay

The Patrick Cantlay odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the Californian in the top five in the betting as the world number 4 looks to win his first ever golfing major.

Best Masters Free Bets To Back Patrick Cantlay With

$1000 Welcome Bonus For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In The Masters Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For The Masters Betting 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
200% Bonus Up To $10,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

Patrick Cantlay Masters Odds

The world number 4, Patrick Cantlay will be another player high up on many punters’ shortlist for this week’s Masters.

Patrick Cantlay Golf
Patrick Cantlay

So far, the 31 year-old has posted eight career wins, that included the 2021 Fed Ex Cup Champion a few seasons back.

This season (2022/23) he’s played in 8 events and despite not winning has made 7 cuts, 4 top 10’s and was runner-up in the Shriners Children’s Open last September.

Add in a cracking third in the Genesis Invitational in February at the Riviera Country Club and also a tied fourth in the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month – then Cantlay is heading to Augusta in decent order.

His best finish at the Masters came in 2019 when tied 9th, while last year he could only manage 39th. Therefore, Cantlay will certainly need to improve his Augusta form from over the years, but it’s hard to fault his play now and being ranked the 4th best golfer on the planet at the moment means he can’t be ignored.

Back PATRICK CANTLAY to win the 2023 Masters at +1800 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

RELATED: Tiger Woods Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Woods’ Is Officially A Billionaire

When Is The Masters 2023?

The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

  • ⛳️  Event: The Masters
  • 📅  Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

RELATED: Tiger Woods Projected To Finish 25th At The 2023 Masters

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

  • Rory McIlroy +750
  • Scottie Scheffler +750
  • Jon Rahm +1050
  • Jordan Spieth +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +1800
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Cameron Smith +2500
  • Xander Schauffele +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Jason Day +3000
  • Dustin Johnson +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)

Other Content You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
shriners children's open - patrick cantlay
Golf

LATEST Patrick Cantlay Odds To Win The Masters 2023: World Number 4 Eyes His First Major

Author image Andy Newton  •  6min
Cameron Smith Golf
Golf
Cameron Smith Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Open Champion Boasts $50 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  43min

The 2023 Masters is almost upon us. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of reigning Open champion and current LIV Golf superstar,…

Cameron Smith Golf
Golf
Cameron Smith Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can LIV Golfer Ruffle Some Feathers At Augusta?
Author image Andy Newton  •  43min

The Cameron Smith odds to win the Masters 2023 sees last year’s third as a popular pick with the controversial Aussie LIV golfer looking to ruffle a few feathers at…

Justin Thomas Golf
Golf
Justin Thomas Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can Two-Time Major Winner Land His First Green Jacket?
Author image Andy Newton  •  8min
Jordan Spieth Golf
Golf
Jordan Spieth Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Former Masters Champion Has $110 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
Scottie Scheffler Golf
Golf
Scottie Scheffler Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can The Champ Defend His Augusta Crown?
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Jordan Spieth Golf
Golf
Jordan Spieth Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Past Winner Looking For More Green Jacket Glory
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Arrow to top