The Patrick Cantlay odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the Californian in the top five in the betting as the world number 4 looks to win his first ever golfing major.
Patrick Cantlay Masters Odds
The world number 4, Patrick Cantlay will be another player high up on many punters’ shortlist for this week’s Masters.
So far, the 31 year-old has posted eight career wins, that included the 2021 Fed Ex Cup Champion a few seasons back.
This season (2022/23) he’s played in 8 events and despite not winning has made 7 cuts, 4 top 10’s and was runner-up in the Shriners Children’s Open last September.
Add in a cracking third in the Genesis Invitational in February at the Riviera Country Club and also a tied fourth in the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month – then Cantlay is heading to Augusta in decent order.
His best finish at the Masters came in 2019 when tied 9th, while last year he could only manage 39th. Therefore, Cantlay will certainly need to improve his Augusta form from over the years, but it’s hard to fault his play now and being ranked the 4th best golfer on the planet at the moment means he can’t be ignored.
Back PATRICK CANTLAY to win the 2023 Masters at +1800 with BetOnline.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
When Is The Masters 2023?
The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.
- ⛳️ Event: The Masters
- 📅 Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
- 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050
2023 Masters Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.
- Rory McIlroy +750
- Scottie Scheffler +750
- Jon Rahm +1050
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +1800
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Cameron Smith +2500
- Xander Schauffele +2800
- Tony Finau +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Jason Day +3000
- Dustin Johnson +3000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)
