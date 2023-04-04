Golf

Justin Thomas Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can Two-Time Major Winner Land His First Green Jacket?

Author image
Andy Newton
3 min read
Twitter
Justin Thomas Golf
Justin Thomas Golf

The Justin Thomas odds to win the Masters 2023 sees the 2020 fourth in the top half of the betting – can the two-time major winner land his first green jacket?

Best Masters Free Bets To Back Justin Thomas With

$1000 Welcome Bonus For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In The Masters Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For The Masters 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For The Masters Betting 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
200% Bonus Up To $10,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

Justin Thomas Masters Odds

The world ranked number 10, Justin Thomas will certainly have his supporters at the Masters this week.

farmers insurance open - justin thomas golf
Justin Thomas golf

Thomas is yet to be measured up for the green jacket, but he’s not been far away in past years.

He finished T8 twelve months ago with a score of -1, while his best finish to date came in 2020 when 4th after posting -12, which is a score that would have won 7 of the last 11 Masters!

Justin Thomas has also had some nice wins in recent seasons – having taken the 2020 WGC St Jude, the 2021 Players Championship and his second major last year – the PGA Championship back in May.

Yes, since that major win last year, Thomas has not been troubling the leaderboard much, but having been a regular in the top 10 rankings for the last 6 years, he’ll be keen to not drop out of that position with a big display at Augusta this week.

Back JUSTIN THOMAS to win the 2023 Masters at +2200 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When Is The Masters 2023?

The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, gets going on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

  • ⛳️  Event: The Masters
  • 📅  Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

RELATED: Scottie Scheffler Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Scheffler Worth $15 Million

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

  • Rory McIlroy +750
  • Scottie Scheffler +750
  • Jon Rahm +1050
  • Jordan Spieth +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Cameron Smith +2500
  • Xander Schauffele +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Jason Day +3000
  • Dustin Johnson +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)

Other Content You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Cameron Smith Golf
Golf

LATEST Cameron Smith Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Open Champion Boasts $50 Million Net Worth

Author image Paul Kelly  •  5s
Cameron Smith Golf
Golf
Cameron Smith Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can LIV Golfer Ruffle Some Feathers At Augusta?
Author image Andy Newton  •  5s

The Cameron Smith odds to win the Masters 2023 sees last year’s third as a popular pick with the controversial Aussie LIV golfer looking to ruffle a few feathers at…

Jordan Spieth Golf
Golf
Jordan Spieth Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Former Masters Champion Has $110 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  45min

The 2023 Masters is almost upon us. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of former Masters champion, former world number one and…

Scottie Scheffler Golf
Golf
Scottie Scheffler Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can The Champ Defend His Augusta Crown?
Author image Andy Newton  •  58min
Jordan Spieth Golf
Golf
Jordan Spieth Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Past Winner Looking For More Green Jacket Glory
Author image Andy Newton  •  55min
Jon Rahm Golf
Golf
Jon Rahm Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can Rahm Become Fourth Spaniard To Win A Green Jacket?
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Rory McIlroy Golf
Golf
Rory McIlroy Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can The World Number 2 Break His Augusta Duck?
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Arrow to top