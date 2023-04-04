The Scottie Scheffler Masters odds for 2023 see the current world number one and reigning Augusta champion as one of the betting favourites.



Heading into the 87th Masters this week, the 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler is all the rage to win his second green jacket.

Most of the best US offshore gambling sites have Scheffler as the favorite, with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm hot on his heels.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER is currently @ +750 to win the 2023 Masters

Scottie Scheffler Masters Odds 2023



The current Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will have a lot of attention this week to see if he can cope with the added pressure of trying to retain his Augusta crown.

Being the reigning champion comes with some added hosting distractions, but most still believe that Scheffler has a top chance of actually presenting the green jacket to himself this Sunday!

The current world number one will be hoping to become the first Masters champion to successfully defend his title since Tiger Woods in 2001/02 – who else?

Over the years, only Nick Faldo (89/90) and Jack Nicklaus (65/66), along with Tiger, have won ‘back-to-back’ Masters.

Since his Masters success last year, Scheffler has carried on his good form and will come into this week as the world number one. Did you know – the top-ranked player at the Masters has won the even 6 times over the years.

Scheffler has also shown a preference for playing golf in the spring and has added two more wins this season already. He defended his Phoenix Open crown and then took the Players recently.

To date, five golfers have won the Players and then a major in the same season – the most recent being Cameron Smith, who won the Players and then the Open.

12 months ago, Scheffler won the green jacket posting a score of -10, so if able to get close that score again, this will give him a great chance of adding another green jacket to his wardrobe on Sunday.

When Is The Masters 2023?



The 2023 Masters golf, which is the first of the four majors, starts on Thursday April 6 and runs over four days – with the final round on Sunday April 9.

⛳️ Event: The Masters

The Masters 📅 Date: Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9

Thursday April 6 till Sunday April 9 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-10)

Scottie Scheffler (-10) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA

Augusta National Golf Club | Augusta, Georgia, USA 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +750 | McIlroy +750 | Rahm +1050

2023 Masters Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Masters odds that you can get by signing-up with the best US betting sites.

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +1050

Jordan Spieth +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Cameron Smith +2500

Xander Schauffele +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Jason Day +3000

Dustin Johnson +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change (correct 4th April 23)

Masters Odds For The Main Golfers

See below a selection of the main 2023 Masters golfers

