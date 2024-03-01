NFL

Penn State’s Chop Robinson ran an impressive 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Zach Wolpin
The 2024 NFL Combine started this week and it’s a chance for players to improve their draft stock. We’re seeing potential top-five picks opt out from participating in drills. However, there are still plenty of other athletes who need the exposure in front of NFL scouts. Players can change the trajectory of their career at the combine. 

Demeioun “Chop” Robinson may have done that yesterday with his impressive overall performance. The 21-year-old missed some time with injuries in 2023. He still played in 10 games for Penn State last season. At the combine yesterday, he ran an elite 4.48 40-yard dash. That’s a stellar time for someone who weighed in at 254 pounds.

Chop Robinson might have raised his draft stock after an impressive showing at the NFL Combine


Performing well in the combine is what every player strives to do. Most dream of being able to play in the NFL and this is an opportunity to make that a reality. On Thursday, Penn State’s DE Chop Robinson seized his chances and put on a show for scouts at the combine. He ran a dazzling 4.48 40-yard dash. Additionally, his 1.54-second split at 10 yards is one of the best times for a player since 2003 according to ESPN. That alone would be enough to increase his draft stock.

However, Robinson didn’t stop there. His broad jump of 10 feet and 8 inches was tied for the best among edge rushers. In recent mock drafts, ESPN’s Mel Kiper had Robinson as a late first-round pick. That was before his dominant performance at the combine on Thursday. The 21-year-old could move closer to a top 15-20 pick. There’s no doubt more teams are targeting Robinson after seeing him run a 4.48 40-yard dash live.


Chop Robinson made one more piece of draft history on Thursday. He is the second player in the last 20 years who is 250+ pounds, ran a 4.5 or less, and broad jumped at least 10.5 feet. The other was former 49ers TE Vernon Davis. Proving that Robinson is an elite athlete for his position. On Day 1 of the combine, Penn State’s Chop Robinson was arguably the biggest winner.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
