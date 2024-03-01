The 2024 NFL Combine started this week and it’s a chance for players to improve their draft stock. We’re seeing potential top-five picks opt out from participating in drills. However, there are still plenty of other athletes who need the exposure in front of NFL scouts. Players can change the trajectory of their career at the combine.

Demeioun “Chop” Robinson may have done that yesterday with his impressive overall performance. The 21-year-old missed some time with injuries in 2023. He still played in 10 games for Penn State last season. At the combine yesterday, he ran an elite 4.48 40-yard dash. That’s a stellar time for someone who weighed in at 254 pounds.

Chop Robinson might have raised his draft stock after an impressive showing at the NFL Combine

TOP 5 FASTEST Defensive Ends at the 2024 #NFLCombine Chop Robinson (Penn State): 4.48

Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State): 4.57

Jared Verse (Florida State): 4.58

Xavier Thomas (Clemson): 4.62

Cedric Johnson (Ole Miss): 4.63 pic.twitter.com/sowCMX9Xyj — NFL (@NFL) February 29, 2024



Performing well in the combine is what every player strives to do. Most dream of being able to play in the NFL and this is an opportunity to make that a reality. On Thursday, Penn State’s DE Chop Robinson seized his chances and put on a show for scouts at the combine. He ran a dazzling 4.48 40-yard dash. Additionally, his 1.54-second split at 10 yards is one of the best times for a player since 2003 according to ESPN. That alone would be enough to increase his draft stock.

However, Robinson didn’t stop there. His broad jump of 10 feet and 8 inches was tied for the best among edge rushers. In recent mock drafts, ESPN’s Mel Kiper had Robinson as a late first-round pick. That was before his dominant performance at the combine on Thursday. The 21-year-old could move closer to a top 15-20 pick. There’s no doubt more teams are targeting Robinson after seeing him run a 4.48 40-yard dash live.

Chop Robinson at pick 36? 👀 pic.twitter.com/BZRD03vz6a — PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) March 1, 2024



Chop Robinson made one more piece of draft history on Thursday. He is the second player in the last 20 years who is 250+ pounds, ran a 4.5 or less, and broad jumped at least 10.5 feet. The other was former 49ers TE Vernon Davis. Proving that Robinson is an elite athlete for his position. On Day 1 of the combine, Penn State’s Chop Robinson was arguably the biggest winner.