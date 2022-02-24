Things are not going to be easy for Atalanta who face Olympiacos tonight with a 2-1 lead.

Olympiacos v Atalanta Live Stream

Olympiacos v Atalanta Preview

While Atalanta won the first leg of the Europa League knockout round 2-1 in Bergamo, La Dea weren’t exactly a treat to watch. The backline has shown some vulnerability in recent times.

Therefore, the Greek giants will be eager to take advantage of the situation and make history in the process.

Atalanta lost 1-0 to Fiorentina in their recent league outing. The result means that they might find it hard to return to Champions League next season. Due to this, the Bergamo club needs to go all the way in the competition.

Olympiacos on the other hand, have struggled in Europe of late, winning just once in 22 games where they lost the away leg.

While Atalanta have not been at their best this season, we expect them to give a good account of their credentials. This is a team that thrives in big games. Moreover, Atalanta really need to go all the way in the Europa League.

We expect Atalanta to win the game but it will be a hard fought affair.

When does Olympiacos v Atalanta kick-off?

Olympiacos v Atalanta kicks off at 17:45 PM on February 24th, 2022.

Olympiacos v Atalanta Team News

Olympiacos Team News

Gary Rodrigues is the only injury worry for an otherwise fully-fit home side.

Olympiacos possible starting lineup:

Vaclik; Cisse, Manolas, Sokratis; Lala, A. Camara, Bouchalakis, Reabciuk; Onyekuru, Tiquinho, Masouras

Atalanta Team News

Duvan Zapata, Aleksei Miranchuk and Jose Luis Palomino are out injured alongside Luis Muriel.

Atalanta possible starting lineup:

Musso; Djimsiti, Demiral, Toloi; Maehle, De Roon, Freuler, Pezzella; Pasalic, Malinovskyi; Boga