Fiorentina vs Atalanta prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

In Sunday’s early start, eighth-placed Fiorentina and fifth-placed Atalanta BC will clash at Stadio Artemio Franchi, separated by only five points and three places in the Serie A rankings.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 16:30

Date: 20th February 2022, Stadio Artemio Franchi

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Prediction

On their best days, Atalanta can be practically unstoppable, and they’ll be looking to break into the top four this weekend. La Dea has some great players on their roster, but they’ll have to be at their best against a tough opponent.

Fiorentina has a good record against Atalanta in the past, but they haven’t had much luck against them recently. Atalanta is now the better team and should be able to win this game.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Atalanta @ 13/8 with Virgin Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Fiorentina will be seeking a repeat of their Serie A victory over Spezia, which ended 1-2.

Fiorentina matches have been increasingly entertaining in recent years, with heavy scoring predicted. In their last six meetings, both clubs have scored a total of 26 goals, with Fiorentina scoring 17 of those goals.

Atalanta is coming off a 2-1 Europa League victory over Olympiacos in their previous match. Atalanta’s Gian Gasperini has managed to put the ball in the net six times in their past six encounters, giving them a goals per game average of one.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 8/11.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Betting Odds

Match Winner

Atalanta @ 13/8 with Virgin Bet

Draw @ 17/4 with Virgin Bet

Fiorentina @ 31/20 with Virgin Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 8/11

Under 2.5 @ 21/20

Fiorentina vs Atalanta Free Bet

Virgin bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.