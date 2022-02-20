Fiorentina vs Atalanta prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

In Sunday’s early start, eighth-placed Fiorentina and fifth-placed Atalanta BC will clash at Stadio Artemio Franchi, separated by only five points and three places in the Serie A rankings.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 16:30
Date: 20th February 2022, Stadio Artemio Franchi
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Fiorentina vs Atalanta Prediction
On their best days, Atalanta can be practically unstoppable, and they’ll be looking to break into the top four this weekend. La Dea has some great players on their roster, but they’ll have to be at their best against a tough opponent.
Fiorentina has a good record against Atalanta in the past, but they haven’t had much luck against them recently. Atalanta is now the better team and should be able to win this game.
Fiorentina vs Atalanta Prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Atalanta @ 13/8 with Virgin Bet.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Fiorentina vs Atalanta free bets
- Find out where to watch the Fiorentina vs Atalanta live stream
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Fiorentina vs Atalanta Betting Tips
Fiorentina will be seeking a repeat of their Serie A victory over Spezia, which ended 1-2.
Fiorentina matches have been increasingly entertaining in recent years, with heavy scoring predicted. In their last six meetings, both clubs have scored a total of 26 goals, with Fiorentina scoring 17 of those goals.
Atalanta is coming off a 2-1 Europa League victory over Olympiacos in their previous match. Atalanta’s Gian Gasperini has managed to put the ball in the net six times in their past six encounters, giving them a goals per game average of one.
Fiorentina vs Atalanta Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 8/11.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Fiorentina vs Atalanta Betting Odds
Match Winner
Atalanta @ 13/8 with Virgin Bet
Draw @ 17/4 with Virgin Bet
Fiorentina @ 31/20 with Virgin Bet
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 8/11
Under 2.5 @ 21/20
Fiorentina vs Atalanta Free Bet
Virgin bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets