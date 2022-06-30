Old Newton Cup 2022 | Bookies Say Gaasee Has 38% Chance Of Winning

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Old Newton Cup 2022 favourite is the William Haggas-trained Gaasee, who according to the betting market has a 38% chance of winning the Haydock race. He’s won his last four races, but can he make it five in a row this weekend (Sat 2nd July 2022)?



Here at SportsLens, we take a look at the 2022 Old Newton Cup betting, key trends and latest betting – and also highlight the final 17 runners probability of winning ahead of Saturday’s Haydock Park (3:15pm) handicap.

Gaasee Has a 38% Chase Of Winning The 2022 Old Newton Cup?

The William Haggas-trained GAASSEE @ 13/8 with 888Sport has been popular in the betting for the 2022 Old Newton Cup and has been put in as the clear favourite with the bookmakers. Based on his current Old Newton Cup odds, Gaassee has got a 38% chance of winning the race on Saturday afternoon.

This improving 4 year-old has caught the eye of many horse racing fans after winning his last four races and depsite being hiked up another 7lbs here in the ratings, looks a typical Haggas horse that could easily progress into Listed or Group company. If successful, the horse will be the first Old Newton Cup winner for the William Haggas yard.

Cieren Fallon will ride the horse for the first time but would have work ridden this well-bred Sea The Stars colt at home having a strong link with the yard. He was last seen winning by a length at York back in May, but connections have resisted the temptation to run him since – likely to protect his handicap mark with this race in mind.

With trip, ground and track all sure to suit, then this William Haggas runner is expected to make it five wins on the spin here and pocket the lucrative £77,000 first prize.

Old Newton Cup 2022 Odds and Runners Probability Of Winning

Old Newton Cup Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker GAASSEE 13/8 38% TRAWLERMAN 8/1 11% LIVERPOOL KNIGHT 9/1 10% GET SHIRTY 10/1 9% BRENTFORD HOPE 11/1 8% SOMETHING ENTICING 12/1 8% SECRET SHADOW 16/1 6% ENFRANCHISE 16/1 6% INCHICORE 16/1 6% FANCY MAN 18/1 6% IT’S GOOD TO LAUGH 18/1 5% MORANDO 22/1 4% RAVENSCRAIG CASTLE 22/1 4% ON TO VICTORY 22/1 4% VINDOLANDA 22/1 4% RAYMOND TUSK 25/1 4% LOVE IS GOLDEN 33/1 3% TORCELLO 33/1 3%

All odds correct as of 15:00 BST on Thurs, 30 June and subject to change

What Time Is The 2022 Old Newton Cup?



🕙Time: 3:15pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Haydock Park

💰 Winner: £77,310

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

Old Newton Cup Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 Old Newton Cup using our key trends and stats

18/20 – Had won a race over 1m4f before

15/20 – Aged 5 or younger

15/20 – Won no more than 5 times before

14/20 – Officially rated between 89 and 97

14/20 – Drawn in stall 13 or lower

14/20 – Had won at least 3 times before

13/20 – Carried 9-1 or less

12/20 – Favourites placed in the top 4

11/20 – Aged 4 years-old

10/20 – Irish or USA bred

10/20 – Carried 8-12 or less

9/20 – Raced within the last 7 days

8/20 – Winners that came from the top 3 in the betting

8/20 – Placed horses (top three) from stall 4

6/20 – Had won a race at Haydock before

6/20 – Raced at Ascot last time out

5/20 – Won last time out

3/20 – Trained by Mark Johnston

2/20 – Winning favourites (1 joint)

The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 11.5/1

Recent Old Newton Cup Winners

2021 – Alounak (14/1)

2020 – Deja (5/1)

2019 – Kelly’s Dino (14/1)

2018 – Rainbow Rebel (12/1)

2017 – Dylan Mouth (25/1)

2016 – Tawdeea (8/1)

2015 – Notarised (12/1)

2014 – De Rigueur (9/1)

2013 – Star Lahib (8/1)

2012 – Number Theory (8/1)

Haydock Race Times and Schedule (Sat 2nd July 22)