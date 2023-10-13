RMC Sport journalist and presenter Daniel Riolo has taken a brutal dig at Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi, calling his switch to Major League Soccer (MLS) a scam.

After two disappointing seasons with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Messi left France as a free agent in July. A couple of weeks later, MLS outfit Inter Miami announced the Argentine’s signing, presenting him as their marquee No. 10.

Riolo Calls Messi’s Miami Move A Scam

Riolo, who has been one of Messi’s harshest critics in France, recently claimed that the Barcelona icon used PSG during his two seasons at the Parc des Princes. He has now returned with another brutal jibe, questioning the merit of his move to Miami. Speaking on Le Figaro Live, he said (via Le10Sport):

“He is going to the United States with a completely business approach. He benefits from it, but MLS also benefits from it. He’s not the crook. The scam is complete because he only plays four matches.”

Riolo then called Messi’s MLS switch a marketing stunt while also questioning his inclusion in the list of nominees for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award at the end of the season.

He added:

“Four matches against puppets, players who let him shine a little for one last lap; he only played four games, and MLS wanted to give him player of the year. Obviously, it’s a scam, it’s advertising, it’s marketing, but it’s not football.”

A Look At Lionel Messi’s Debut Season In America

Messi made his Inter Miami debut in a 2-1 comeback win over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, scoring his first-ever American goal from a last-gasp free-kick. He kept racking up goals and assists in the competition and eventually guided the Herons to Leagues Cup glory. Messi also produced the goods in the U.S. Open Cup semi-finals against Cincinnati, helping them to the final.

Unfortunately, he encountered a scar tissue problem on international duty with Argentina in September, which caused him to miss the U.S. Open Cup final as well as five MLS matches. Without Messi, Miami lost the cup final and dropped points in four of five MLS games, practically crashing out of the playoff race. Messi came off the bench for Vice City against Cincinnati on Matchday 37 but could not prevent a 1-0 loss.

Overall, he has played 13 games for Inter Miami this season, scoring 11 times and providing five assists.