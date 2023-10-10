Soccer

Top 5 Soccer Siblings In 2023: PSG Pair Ethan & Kylian Mbappe Feature

Sushan Chakraborty
Ethan And Kylian Mbappe At PSG
Soccer is one of the most competitive sports in the world. Only a minuscule portion of aspiring soccer players manage to become professionals, meaning the chances of seeing two soccer players come from the same family are next to none.

Rare as they are, there have been a few instances of siblings plying their trade in the highest echelon of European soccer. From Gary and Phil Neville to Eden and Thorgan Hazard, these brothers in soccer have given us plenty of moments to cherish, proving that genius can be genetic.

On that note, we will take a look at five such soccer siblings who are currently making waves in Europe. Let’s begin!

#5 Quinten & Jurrien Timber

Arsenal signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax in the summer, bolstering their backline with a versatile center-back who is good on the ball. Unfortunately, Timber has not played for the Gunners since rupturing this cruciate ligament on Premier League Matchday 1. Once the 22-year-old returns to the fold, he is bound to become an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Meanwhile, Jurrien’s twin brother Quinten has performed superbly for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie. The central midfielder has played eight games in the Dutch top flight, scoring once and providing four assists.

#4 Oscar & Rasmus Hojlund

Oscar And Rasmus Hojlund Posing For A Picture

Manchester United newcomer Rasmus Hojlund has easily been his team’s best performer in the UEFA Champions League this season. He has led the attack with authority, scoring thrice in two games. Although United lost both of those matches, the 20-year-old’s performance made fans hopeful about a brighter future.

Rasmus’ brother Oscar has also looked in good shape for Danish soccer club F.C. Copenhagen. The 18-year-old, who plays in midfield, has played nine games in all competitions this season, scoring once and providing an assist. If he can follow in his brother’s footsteps, it will not be long before he finds himself at a club belonging to the top five European leagues.

#3 Ethan & Kylian Mbappe

Kylian And Ethan Mbappe Both Play For PSG
Kylian And Ethan Mbappe Sharing A Laugh In Training

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is widely hailed as the best player in the world, and deservedly so. The jet-heeled attacker is an excellent marksman, works tirelessly, and has a knack for creating chances as well. The 24-year-old, who sees his PSG contract expire next summer, has played nine games across competitions this season, scoring eight times.

Kylian Mbappe’s switch from AS Monaco to PSG also saw his brother move from Bondy to the Parisians’ youth academy. The 16-year-old has since steadily progressed through the ranks and is currently a part of PSG’s U19 team. Ethan, who is a defensive midfielder, has played eight times across competitions, scoring once and claiming two assists for PSG U19.

#2 Jobe & Jude Bellingham

Jobe And Jude Bellingham
Jobe And Jude Bellingham Both Started Their Careers At Birmingham.

Jude Bellingham has been making headlines every other weekend since his $110 million transfer to Real Madrid in July. The 20-year-old has played 10 games for Los Blancos thus far in all competitions, scoring 10 times and claiming two assists.

While Jude is making records at the Santiago Bernabeu, his brother Jobe has also been putting on a show for Sunderland fans in the Championship. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has played 11 Championship matches for Sunderland this season, scoring twice and claiming an assist.

#1 Theo & Lucas Hernandez

Hernandez Brothers, Lucas & Theo

Theo and Lucas Hernandez are currently the most sought-after siblings in soccer right now, with both defenders plying their trade in the top five European leagues. Theo, 26, is currently at AC Milan. The left-back has played nine matches so far for Milan in all competitions, scoring once.

Lucas, who is one year older than Theo, plays for PSG, having sealed the switch from Bayern Munich in the summer. Lucas, who is a center-back by trade, has also played nine matches this season, scoring once and claiming an assist.

