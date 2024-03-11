Looking to extend their unbeaten streak to five games in all competitions, Inter Miami welcomed Montreal to the recently renamed Chase Stadium for their Major League Soccer (MLS) appointment on Sunday night (March 10). The Herons produced some moments of magic, but without their talisman Lionel Messi running the show, the chances came few and far between. Montreal benefitting from the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s absence, handled pressure well and took the chances that fell their way, securing a 3-2 victory on Matchday 4.

Clinical Montreal Secure Massive Win Against Inter Miami

Inter Miami started well, passing the ball around neatly and pushing to make inroads into the opposition third. However, their defense, which has been a sore point for quite a while now, once again let them down. In the 12th minute, Serhiy Kryvtsov conceded a corner, allowing Montreal to snatch an early lead. Ariel Lassiter swung in a gem of an inswinger into the Inter Miami box, aiming for Colombia U20 star Fernando Alvarez. The hosts did not mark the youngster well enough, leading to a simple header for the attacker.

In the 40th minute, Inter Miami got the perfect opportunity to equalize, as Julian Gressel sent Robert Taylor through on goal with a perfectly weighted through ball. Taylor did well to slither into the box but failed to find the correct power-to-flight ratio, sending his lobbed attempt crashing onto the crossbar.

The goal finally arrived for Inter Miami in the 71st minute, thanks to Lawson Sunderland’s impeccable cross and Leonardo Campana’s clinical header. Surprisingly, Miami could not capitalize on their momentum to snatch another goal. Instead, they allowed Montreal to score from another set piece and take control of the proceedings. In the 75th minute, Mathieu Choiniere delivered a brilliant free-kick from the left side of Miami’s goal, allowing Matias Coccaro to guide it home with a cushioned header. Three minutes later, former Inter Miami man Josef Martinez set up Sunusi Ibrahim for Montreal’s third goal of the night.

Former Barcelona ace Jordi Alba scored superbly from outside the box in the 80th minute, but it could not instigate a late turnaround.

No Messi, No Party

With Messi missing Sunday’s match due to a shin injury, Inter Miami looked rudderless in the final third. Yes, Taylor and Campana had quite a few opportunities to punish Montreal, but expecting them to put away every chance is impractical. They needed someone to create one chance after another, and Messi was the only player who could have helped them with that.

Before missing his first game of the 2024 season, Messi played all four games for Miami, scoring four times and providing an assist.

Inter Miami will face Nashville in the Round-of-16 second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League on March 13. Having played out a 2-2 draw in last week’s first leg, Miami need a positive result to proceed. And if the game against Montreal is any indication, they will need their skipper Messi to push them over the line.