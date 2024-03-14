Soccer

“There is an infinite amount of trust in his decisions” – Nashville Boss Hails Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi As The Most Influential Player In MLS

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Lionel MEssi Scored For Inter Miami Against Nashville
Lionel MEssi Scored For Inter Miami Against Nashville

Nashville SC manager Gary Smith has heaped praise on Inter Miami star Lionel Messi following their CONCACAF Champions Cup meeting, claiming no player in America is on the Argentine’s level.

Inter Miami Skipper Lionel Messi Stung Nashville In CONCACAF Champions Cup Tie

Inter Miami and Nashville were pitted against one other in the Round of 16 of the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup. In the first leg at Nashville last week, the hosts opened up a 2-0 lead, but a goal each from Messi and Luis Suarez in the dying embers of the game ensured the game ended all square.

With all to play for, Inter Miami welcomed Nashville to Chase Stadium for the Champions Cup return leg on Wednesday night (March 13). Messi once again emerged as the difference-maker, setting up Luis Suarez for the opener in the eighth minute before getting on the scoresheet himself in the 23rd. Robert Taylor bagged Inter Miami’s third goal in the second half while Sam Surridge scored Nashville’s consolation goal in injury time.

Nashville Coach Hails Messi As The Best In MLS

Speaking to the press after seeing his team suffer a 3-1 defeat (5-3 on aggregate) to the Herons, Nashville boss Smith said (via GOAL):

He’s such a huge influence on the rest of the group. Yes, they have other very good players. But there is no one that can do what he can do. There is an infinite amount of trust in his decisions, his techniques, his ability. As soon as he gets on the ball everyone else goes into gear. And that’s a real problem. 

That’s a problem for individuals playing against him, it’s a problem for the midfield players and defenders, because they’re now seeing runners that they wouldn’t normally see. Maybe one or two players that have got that sort of confidence from the rest of their team-mates around the league. Not many. And nobody at the level, of course, that this guy can produce.

Messi has been in majestic form in the 2024 season, chipping in with a goal or an assist in each of the five games he has participated in. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored twice and claimed an assist in two matches in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and bagged three goals and an assist in three games in MLS.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
