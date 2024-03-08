The most talked-about team in America, Inter Miami, traveled to GEODIS Park for the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round-of-16 clash with Nashville SC on Thursday night (March 7). Having recorded a massive 5-0 win over Orlando City in their last outing in Major League Soccer (MLS), the Herons came into the cup competition full of confidence. However, courtesy of Jacob Shaffelburg, their dreams of a comfortable first-leg victory took a massive blow. Luckily, the visitors had Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at their disposal, who chipped in with a goal each to salvage a 2-2 draw, setting up an all-to-play-for second leg in Fort Lauderdale on March 13.

Jacob Shaffelburg Stings Inter Miami Twice In CONCACAF Champions Cup Clash

Nashville needed an emphatic start to put pressure on the in-form Inter Miami, and Shaffelburg took it upon himself to lead the way. Just four minutes into the game, he put the hosts in front, producing a gem of a finish. The No. 14 exploited the space on the left-inside channel to make an unopposed run, received the ball from Shaq Moore, and dispatched a thumping left-footed strike to beat Drake Callender. Vice City responded well to the early goal by creating a few chances of their own, but they lacked the clinical touch.

Shaffelburg’s opener was excellent, but his second goal was simply otherworldly. A minute into the second half, the left-winger received the ball wide of Callender’s goal, cut in to open up a bit of space, and found the top-right corner of Miami’s net with an outside-the-box screamer. The visitors could not help but shake their heads in disbelief as Nashville doubled their money.

Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez Come To Herons’ Aid

Shaffelburg’s second goal dealt a heavy blow, but Messi and Co. refused to throw in the towel. In the 51st minute, the Argentine cut Nashville’s lead in half, producing a cheeky finish from the ‘D’. As the ball found its way to him, Messi worked out the angle and let fly from just outside the box. The shot did not have too much power, but its placement was immaculate, with it curling away from Joe Willis’ reach and settling into the bottom-left corner.

Diego Gomez hit the back of the net for Miami in the 57th minute, but the linesman ruled it out for offside. In the 84th minute, Nashville were on the receiving end of a disallowed goal, with Moore’s celebrations coming to a premature halt following a narrow offside call.

Having survived a scare, Inter Miami piled men forward in search of the elusive equalizer, which ultimately arrived through former Barcelona and Liverpool sharpshooter Suarez. His ex-Barca teammate Sergio Busquets floated a lovely cross into the middle, allowing the Uruguayan to head home the leveler.

It took a massive shift from Miami to avoid defeat in Nashville. They will need to produce a much better showing to get a win in the return leg next week.