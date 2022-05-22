Norwich City vs Tottenham Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 26/1 Tip

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Already relegated Norwich City face Champions League chasing Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season. With that in mind, we have put together our match bet builder that has odds of 26/1 on Virgin Bet.

Norwich City v Tottenham Bet Builder Tips

Over 3.5 goals

Son Heung-Min to score First

Harry Kane to score Anytime

Teemu Pukki to score Anytime

Combined odds of 26/1 on Virgin Bet

Norwich City v Tottenham Bet Builder Tips Explained

Over 3.5 goals

Tottenham come up against a Norwich City team with the worst defensive record in the season, add to this they are already relegated, and we could be in for a high scoring game at Carrow Road.

Tottenham need to ensure they win to secure Champions League football next season, at the expense of their arch rivals Arsenal. Antonio Conte will want his team to be brutal and take no mercy on Norwich. Spurs’s attacking quality will be on full show against Norwich on Sunday.

Son Heung-Min to score First

The most likeable player in football is just one goal off levelling Mo Salah for leading scorer in the league. Salah is looking likely to miss Sunday’s game, leaving Son with a chance to claim his first Golden Boot in the Premier League.

In the past, it has been Harry Kane doing the majority of the scoring, but Son has come into his own under Conte. We are expecting Son to be up for this game, and bag a goal or two in the race for the Golden Boot.

Harry Kane to score Anytime

Kane will be keen to finish the season on a high as well. Son has taken the goalscoring plaudits with 21 goals, but Kane still has an impressive 16 goals this season.

The England captain will be licking his lips looking at the defensive record of Norwich City. He will also want to do his part for Spurs’ Champions League hopes.

Teemu Pukki to score Anytime

Norwich City haven’t had a fantastic return to the Premier League and will be back playing Championship football next season.

Teemu Pukki is always their main attacking threat. The striker will be hoping to score to give the Norwich fans something to cheer on the final day. With Spurs likely to be in attacking mode given their need to win, his chance may come on a breakaway for Norwich.

Norwich City vs Tottenham – 26/1 @ Virgin Bet

