Betting

NFL Week 14 Expert Picks & Predictions: Texans, 49ers, and Ravens Among Consensus Picks

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
5 min read
C.J. Stroud Texans pic
C.J. Stroud Texans pic

As the 2023 season hits the home stretch, teams are trying to solidify their playoff seeding. No team in either conference has locked up the #1 overall seed yet. It’s still up for grabs with five weeks left in the regular season. Currently, the Eagles are #1 in the NFC and the Dolphins are #1 in the AFC. Philadelphia has an important game this weekend vs. the Cowboys who are only one game behind them in the standings. Miami will be at home on MNF to play the struggling Tennesee Titans.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 14 expert picks and predictions below.

The Best Online Sportsbooks For Betting On NFL Point Spreads

The best offshore sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus offers to NFL fans.

By signing up for the top online sportsbooks, NFL fans can claim over $4,000 in free bonus cash before Week 1 kicks off.

Click on an offer below to claim your sports betting bonus ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For New Customers 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

NFL Picks Week 14 Expert Picks and Predictions

Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off with the Patriots and Steelers on Thursday Nigth Football.

Ahead of the action, our experts made their Week 14 picks and predictions for every NFL game.

Before you place your best NFL bets, check out our NFL Week 14 expert picks below.

Week 14 Anthony Owen Zach
New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers Steelers -6 Steelers -6 Patriots +6
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cleveland Browns Jaguars +3 Browns -3 Browns -3
Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens Ravens -7 Ravens -7 Ravens -7
Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears Lions -3 Bears +3 Lions -3
Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints Panthers +4.5 Saints -4.5 Panthers +4.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons Buccaneers +2.5 Falcons -2.5 Falcons -2.5
Indianapolis Colts @ Cincinnati Bengals Bengals +1 Bengals +1 Bengals +1
Houston Texans @ New York Jets Texans -5 Texans -5 Texans -5
Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers 49ers -10.5 49ers -10.5 49ers -10.5
Minnesota Vikings @ Las Vegas Raiders Raiders -3 Vikings +3 Vikings +3
Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers Chargers -2.5 Chargers -2.5 Broncos +2.5
Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs -2.5 Chiefs -2.5 Chiefs -2.5
Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys Eagles +3.5 Cowboys -3.5 Eagles +3.5
Tennesee Titans @ Miami Dolphins Dolphins -13 Titans +13 Dolphins -13
Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants Packers -6.5 Giants +6.5 Packers -6.5
Season Record 107-84 94-99 97-96

NFL Week 14 Consensus Picks

All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 14:

Best NFL Week 14 Bets

Here are our best NFL Week 14 bets for the 2023 season:

Kansas City Chiefs  (-2.5) vs. Buffalo Bills

Anthony:  Yes, the Buffalo Bills are coming off of a bye week and will be playing as the team with their back up against the wall this weekend. They are the desperate team who has had plenty of rest and are likely the most dangerous of any of the 6-6 or even 7–5 teams in the league.

But two factors are working in favor of the Chiefs that make them my best bet for the week. First, the game will be played inside Arrowhead Stadium, where the home team has won 19 of their last 25 games. But more importantly, Kansas City is coming off of a loss in Week 13, and they have only lost back-to-back games three times since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018, and the most recent occurrence was Weeks 2 and 3 of the 2021 season. The game will be close, but look for the Chiefs to win by at least a field-goal margin.

Bet on the Chiefs -2.5 (-110)

Miami Dolphins (-13) vs. Tennessee Titans

Zach: The Miami Dolphins have beat up on the bad teams when they play them this season. They have five games this season where they’ve outscored their opponents by 14 or more points. No one can forget their 70-20 win vs. Denver in Week 3. Tyreek Hill is seemingly unguardable by anyone in the league and will continue to put up big numbers this season. Hill is on a quest to hit 2,000 receiving yards this season. If he does, he’d be the first player in league history to ever do so.

On MNF in Week 14, the Dolphins will be at home to face the Titans. In their last two games, the Dolphins have outscored their opponents 79-28. It’s going to be hard for Tennesee to stop the momentum of a Dolphins team that is in first place in the AFC. Miami would love to keep that #1 overall seed and get a bye in the first round of the 2023 playoffs.

Bet on the Dolphins -13 (-110)

Cleveland Browns (-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Owen:  The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Cleveland to face the Browns after a crushing defeat on Monday Night Football to the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, Trevor Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain in the loss and is looking very questionable for Sunday. The backup, C.J. Bethard is slated to start if Larence is ruled out. This matchup against the Browns’ defense is not a good one, and Cleveland would like to bounce back defensively at home after allowing 30+ points to the Rams.

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco will most likely start again with DTR still in the concussion protocol. Flacco is not afraid to chuck it. Looking at what Jake Browning did to this secondary means that Flacco can at least do more of the same even with top wideout Amari Cooper questionable to play due to a concussion. Take the Browns to cover at home.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
C.J. Stroud Texans pic
Betting

LATEST NFL Week 14 Expert Picks & Predictions: Texans, 49ers, and Ravens Among Consensus Picks

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  10min
rsz 18297652470
Betting
NFL Odds: 49ers Are Back As The Overall Super Bowl Favorites
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 5 2023

It was unclear which direction the 2023 NFL season was heading for the San Francisco 49ers just a month ago. After looking dominant during their first five games, Brock Purdy…

dims.apnews
Betting
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Patriots Has Lowest Over/Under Since 2005
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 4 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots have been case studies for just how anemic certain NFL offenses can be in the modern age during the 2023 season. The Steelers…

Calvin Ridley Jaguars pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Bengals Vs. Jaguars Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 4 2023
Tyrese Haliburton Pacers pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Celtics Vs. Pacers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 4 2023
ca times.brightspotcdn
Betting
NFL MVP Odds: Prescott And Purdy Are The Current Favorites To Win
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 4 2023
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Sunday’s 49ers Vs. Eagles Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 4 2023
Arrow to top