As the 2023 season hits the home stretch, teams are trying to solidify their playoff seeding. No team in either conference has locked up the #1 overall seed yet. It’s still up for grabs with five weeks left in the regular season. Currently, the Eagles are #1 in the NFC and the Dolphins are #1 in the AFC. Philadelphia has an important game this weekend vs. the Cowboys who are only one game behind them in the standings. Miami will be at home on MNF to play the struggling Tennesee Titans.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 14 expert picks and predictions below.

Week 14 Anthony Owen Zach New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers Steelers -6 Steelers -6 Patriots +6 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cleveland Browns Jaguars +3 Browns -3 Browns -3 Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens Ravens -7 Ravens -7 Ravens -7 Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears Lions -3 Bears +3 Lions -3 Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints Panthers +4.5 Saints -4.5 Panthers +4.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons Buccaneers +2.5 Falcons -2.5 Falcons -2.5 Indianapolis Colts @ Cincinnati Bengals Bengals +1 Bengals +1 Bengals +1 Houston Texans @ New York Jets Texans -5 Texans -5 Texans -5 Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers 49ers -10.5 49ers -10.5 49ers -10.5 Minnesota Vikings @ Las Vegas Raiders Raiders -3 Vikings +3 Vikings +3 Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers Chargers -2.5 Chargers -2.5 Broncos +2.5 Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs -2.5 Chiefs -2.5 Chiefs -2.5 Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys Eagles +3.5 Cowboys -3.5 Eagles +3.5 Tennesee Titans @ Miami Dolphins Dolphins -13 Titans +13 Dolphins -13 Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants Packers -6.5 Giants +6.5 Packers -6.5 Season Record 107-84 94-99 97-96 NFL Week 14 Consensus Picks All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 14: Texans (-5)

Best NFL Week 14 Bets

Here are our best NFL Week 14 bets for the 2023 season:

Anthony: Yes, the Buffalo Bills are coming off of a bye week and will be playing as the team with their back up against the wall this weekend. They are the desperate team who has had plenty of rest and are likely the most dangerous of any of the 6-6 or even 7–5 teams in the league.

But two factors are working in favor of the Chiefs that make them my best bet for the week. First, the game will be played inside Arrowhead Stadium, where the home team has won 19 of their last 25 games. But more importantly, Kansas City is coming off of a loss in Week 13, and they have only lost back-to-back games three times since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018, and the most recent occurrence was Weeks 2 and 3 of the 2021 season. The game will be close, but look for the Chiefs to win by at least a field-goal margin.

Zach: The Miami Dolphins have beat up on the bad teams when they play them this season. They have five games this season where they’ve outscored their opponents by 14 or more points. No one can forget their 70-20 win vs. Denver in Week 3. Tyreek Hill is seemingly unguardable by anyone in the league and will continue to put up big numbers this season. Hill is on a quest to hit 2,000 receiving yards this season. If he does, he’d be the first player in league history to ever do so.

On MNF in Week 14, the Dolphins will be at home to face the Titans. In their last two games, the Dolphins have outscored their opponents 79-28. It’s going to be hard for Tennesee to stop the momentum of a Dolphins team that is in first place in the AFC. Miami would love to keep that #1 overall seed and get a bye in the first round of the 2023 playoffs.

Bet on the Dolphins -13 (-110)

Owen: The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Cleveland to face the Browns after a crushing defeat on Monday Night Football to the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, Trevor Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain in the loss and is looking very questionable for Sunday. The backup, C.J. Bethard is slated to start if Larence is ruled out. This matchup against the Browns’ defense is not a good one, and Cleveland would like to bounce back defensively at home after allowing 30+ points to the Rams.

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco will most likely start again with DTR still in the concussion protocol. Flacco is not afraid to chuck it. Looking at what Jake Browning did to this secondary means that Flacco can at least do more of the same even with top wideout Amari Cooper questionable to play due to a concussion. Take the Browns to cover at home.