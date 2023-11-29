After Week 12 in the 2o23 NFL season, each team has either five or six games left on their schedule. It’s getting down to crunch time for those looking to make a playoff push or maintain their current spot. After an OT win vs. Buffalo in Week 12, the Eagles are the only team with double-digit wins this season at 10-1. Philly has another tough game this week vs. Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers. San Francisco is coming off a dominant win vs. the Seahawks last week on Thanksgiving day.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 13 expert picks and predictions below.

Week 13 Anthony Owen Zach Seattle Seahawks @ Dallas Cowboys Seahawks +9 Seahawks +9 Cowboys-9 Los Angeles Chargers @ New England Patriots Chargers -6 Chargers -6 Chargers -6 Detriot Lions @ New Orleans Saints Lions -4 Lions -4 Lions -4 Atlanta Falcons @ New York Jets Jets +2.5 Falcons -2.5 Jets +2.5 Arizona Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Steelers Steelers -5.5 Cardinals +5.5 Cardinals +5.5 Indianapolis Colts @ Tennesse Titans Colts -1 Colts -1 Colts -1 Miami Dolphins @ Washington Commanders Dolphins -9.5 Dolphins -9.5 Dolphins -9.5 Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans Texans -3.5 Texans -3.5 Texans -3.5 Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Panthers +5.5 Buccaneers -5.5 Buccaneers -5.5 San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles 49ers -3 49ers -3 Eagles +3 Cleveland Browns @ Los Angeles Rams Rams -3.5 Rams -3.5 Rams -3.5 Kansas City Chiefs @ Green Bay Packers Chiefs -6 Chiefs -6 Chiefs -6 Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars -8.5 Jaguars -8.5 Jaguars -8.5 Season Record 98-82 84-96 90-90 NFL Week 13 Consensus Picks All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 13: Colts (-1)

Best NFL Week 13 Bets

Here are our best NFL Week 13 bets for the 2023 season:

Anthony: It seems odd that a team traveling across the country to play against the team with the best record in the NFL would be a 3-point favorite. The Eagles have shown very few signs of weakness so far in 2023, while the 49ers endured a 3-game losing streak in late October, but it will be San Francisco that gets the nod from the Vegas sports books this week.

Why? Simply because the Eagles are due. They are currently going through one of the toughest schedule stretches of any team this year, and have so far come out unscathed. But the wins over the Chiefs and Bills the last two weeks have been emotionally draining, and Philly is now dealing with some injury issues to some key players. Factor that into the fact that the 49ers are getting some extra rest having played on Thanksgiving, and perhaps the spread should be even higher.

Zach: It’s been a rough season for the Chargers in 2023. They’re 4-7 through their first 11 games and will likely miss the playoffs. Time and time again the defense has let up the big plays. Leaving the offense to try and make a comeback with a two-minute drill more often than not. Regardless, the Chargers have a chance to get back on track this week vs. a disastrous Patriots team.

New England is 2-9 this season and is dealing with major QB issues. Mac Jones has started every game this season but has been benched four times due to bad play. There’s a chance that backup Bailey Zappe start over Jones in Week 13 vs. the Chargers. No matter who the Patriots play at QB, the Chargers should be able to get a win. This is a great opportunity for Justin Herbert and the offense to put up big points vs. a struggling Patriots defense.

Bet on the Chargers -6 (-112)

Owen: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off another crushing defeat as they lost to the Indianapolis Colts. They now face the division rival Carolina Panthers at home which could be a get-right game for the Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield is questionable to play with an ankle injury, but all reports show that he is going to play barring a setback. Divisional games can be competitively close, but this Panthers offense is too broken for them to stay close in this one.

Even though the Panthers fired their head coach Frank Reich, I do not see much of an improvement to this overall offense. Even if we do see some improvement, it will not be enough to compete with this Buccaneers defense and pass rush. I do expect this Panthers team to get somewhat better on offense, but not this week as they face Tampa Bay on the road.