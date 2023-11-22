Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season ended with a thrilling matchup between the Eagles and the Chiefs. Philadelphia were down 10 points and halftime and came back to win 21-17 vs. the Chiefs. They held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense scoreless in the second half. The Eagles have a league-best record at 9-1 this season. For Week 12, we’ll have three games on Thursday with it being Thanksgiving. We’ll see the Packers play the Lions in Detroit, the Commanders will be on the road in Dallas, and finally, the 49ers will travel north to play the Seahawks in Seattle.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 12 expert picks and predictions below.

Week 12 Anthony Owen Zach Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions Lions -8 Lions -8 Lions -8 Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys Cowboys -11 Commanders +11 Cowboys -11 San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks Seahawks +7 Seahawks +7 Seahawks +7 Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets Dolphins -10 Dolphins -10 Dolphins -10 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans Jaguars -1.5 Jaguars -1.5 Jaguars -1.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts Colts -2.5 Buccaneers +2.5 Buccaneers +2.5 New England Patriots @ New York Jets Giants +3 Giants +3 Patriots -3 Carolina Panthers @ Tennesee Titans Titans -3.5 Titans -3.5 Titans -3.5 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals Steelers -1 Steelers -1 Steelers -1 New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons Saints “PK” Falcons “PK” Saints “PK” Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals Rams -1 Cardinals +1 Cardinals +1 Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos Browns +2.5 Browns +2.5 Browns +2.5 Buffalo Bills @ Philadelphia Eagles Eagles -3.5 Eagles -3.5 Eagles -3.5 Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders Raiders +9 Chiefs -9 Chiefs -9 Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers Ravens -3.5 Ravens -3.5 Ravens -3.5 Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos Vikings -3.5 Vikings -3.5 Vikings -3.5 Season Record 89-75 76-88 83-81 NFL Week 12 Consensus Picks All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 12: Lions (-8)

Best NFL Week 12 Bets

Here are our best NFL Week 12 bets for the 2023 season:

Anthony: The Eagles are back at home this week after a tough win on the road, and they are 4-0 inside Lincoln Financial Field for the season. The last five games that they’ve won have all been 4+ point margins, including the 4-point win in Kansas City on Monday night.

The Bills were able to get back into the win column last week by beating the Jets, but their issues have been mounting, and they aren’t a great road team this year. Josh Allen and company are 1-3 away from Buffalo this year, and each of those road losses had come by a margin of greater than 4 points. The two sides have met just 5 times since 1999, and Philadelphia is 4-1 in those contests.

Zach: On SNF in Week 12, the Baltimore Ravens will be on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers. As a team in 2023, Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ offense is averaging (25.9) points per game. That’s the eighth-best average this season. Their defense will be squaring off against one of the top offenses in the league when Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are in town.

This season, the Ravens are averaging (27.6) points per game, the fourth-best average in the NFL. Additionally, Baltimore will be facing one of the worst overall defenses in the league. The Chargers are giving up (393.6) yards per game in 2023, the second-worst average of any team. That is not a recipe for the Chargers to win on Sunday night vs. the Ravens. Taking Baltimore (-3.5) on the road is a strong bet for SNF in Week 12.

Bet on the Ravens -3.5 (-105)

Owen: The Tennessee Titans have had a pretty rough couple of games after Will Levis’ first start. They have lost three in a row and are now hosting the lowly Carolina Panthers. Titans running back Derrick Henry should have a bounce-back game going up against one of the NFL’s worst run defenses. The game plan may be similar to last week where the Titans will rely on the run game. Levis did only attempt a pass 17 times. The Titans should be able to move the ball more effectively against this Carolina defense.

The Carolina Panthers right now are a mess on both sides of the ball. They do, however, have been decent against the pass this year. Even still if Bryce Young cannot get it going against a pass-funnel defense like the Titans, then expect more of the same for the former first overall pick. Take the Titans to cover at home.