Betting

NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions: Lions, Steelers, and Browns among consensus picks

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
5 min read
Amon Ra St.Brown Lions pic
Amon Ra St.Brown Lions pic

Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season ended with a thrilling matchup between the Eagles and the Chiefs. Philadelphia were down 10 points and halftime and came back to win 21-17 vs. the Chiefs. They held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense scoreless in the second half. The Eagles have a league-best record at 9-1 this season. For Week 12, we’ll have three games on Thursday with it being Thanksgiving. We’ll see the Packers play the Lions in Detroit, the Commanders will be on the road in Dallas, and finally, the 49ers will travel north to play the Seahawks in Seattle.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 12 expert picks and predictions below.

The Best Online Sportsbooks For Betting On NFL Point Spreads

The best offshore sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus offers to NFL fans.

By signing up for the top online sportsbooks, NFL fans can claim over $4,000 in free bonus cash before Week 1 kicks off.

Click on an offer below to claim your sports betting bonus ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For New Customers 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

NFL Picks Week 12 Expert Picks and Predictions

Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off with the 49ers and Seahawks on Thursday Nigth Football.

Ahead of the action, our experts made their Week 12 picks and predictions for every NFL game.

Before you place your best NFL bets, check out our NFL Week 12 expert picks below.

Week 12 Anthony Owen Zach
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions Lions -8  Lions -8  Lions -8
Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys Cowboys -11 Commanders +11 Cowboys -11
San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks Seahawks +7 Seahawks +7 Seahawks +7
Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets Dolphins -10  Dolphins -10  Dolphins -10
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans Jaguars -1.5 Jaguars -1.5 Jaguars -1.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts Colts -2.5 Buccaneers +2.5 Buccaneers +2.5
New England Patriots @ New York Jets Giants +3 Giants +3 Patriots -3
Carolina Panthers @ Tennesee Titans Titans -3.5 Titans -3.5 Titans -3.5
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals Steelers -1 Steelers -1 Steelers -1
New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons Saints “PK” Falcons “PK” Saints “PK”
Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals Rams -1 Cardinals +1 Cardinals +1
Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos Browns +2.5 Browns +2.5 Browns +2.5
Buffalo Bills @ Philadelphia Eagles Eagles -3.5 Eagles -3.5 Eagles -3.5
Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders Raiders +9 Chiefs -9 Chiefs -9
Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers Ravens -3.5 Ravens -3.5 Ravens -3.5
Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos Vikings -3.5 Vikings -3.5 Vikings -3.5
Season Record 89-75 76-88 83-81

NFL Week 12 Consensus Picks

All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 12:

Best NFL Week 12 Bets

Here are our best NFL Week 12 bets for the 2023 season:

Philadelphia Eagles  (-3.5) vs. Buffalo Bills

Anthony: The Eagles are back at home this week after a tough win on the road, and they are 4-0 inside Lincoln Financial Field for the season. The last five games that they’ve won have all been 4+ point margins, including the 4-point win in Kansas City on Monday night.

The Bills were able to get back into the win column last week by beating the Jets, but their issues have been mounting, and they aren’t a great road team this year. Josh Allen and company are 1-3 away from Buffalo this year, and each of those road losses had come by a margin of greater than 4 points. The two sides have met just 5 times since 1999, and Philadelphia is 4-1 in those contests.

Bet on the Eagles-3.5 (+100)

Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) @ Los Angeles Chargers

Zach: On SNF in Week 12, the Baltimore Ravens will be on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers. As a team in 2023, Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ offense is averaging (25.9) points per game. That’s the eighth-best average this season. Their defense will be squaring off against one of the top offenses in the league when Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are in town.

This season, the Ravens are averaging (27.6) points per game, the fourth-best average in the NFL. Additionally, Baltimore will be facing one of the worst overall defenses in the league. The Chargers are giving up (393.6) yards per game in 2023, the second-worst average of any team. That is not a recipe for the Chargers to win on Sunday night vs. the Ravens. Taking Baltimore (-3.5) on the road is a strong bet for SNF in Week 12.

Bet on the Ravens -3.5 (-105)

Tennessee Titans (-3.5) vs. Carolina Panthers

Owen:  The Tennessee Titans have had a pretty rough couple of games after Will Levis’ first start. They have lost three in a row and are now hosting the lowly Carolina Panthers. Titans running back Derrick Henry should have a bounce-back game going up against one of the NFL’s worst run defenses. The game plan may be similar to last week where the Titans will rely on the run game. Levis did only attempt a pass 17 times. The Titans should be able to move the ball more effectively against this Carolina defense.

The Carolina Panthers right now are a mess on both sides of the ball. They do, however, have been decent against the pass this year. Even still if Bryce Young cannot get it going against a pass-funnel defense like the Titans, then expect more of the same for the former first overall pick. Take the Titans to cover at home.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Amon Ra St.Brown Lions pic
Betting

LATEST NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions: Lions, Steelers, and Browns among consensus picks

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
Derrick White Celtics pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Wednesday’s Bucks Vs. Celtics Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks will be on the road to face the Boston Celtics. This will be their first of four meetings this season between two of the top three…

black friday app
Betting
Best Black Friday Betting Apps: Get Discount Bonuses Today
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h

We’ve researched the best Black Friday betting apps with the best discount bonuses today, which will get you up to $4,250 in betting offer free bets to use on the…

black friday
Betting
Texas Sports Betting Apps With Black Friday Deals: Claim $4,250 In Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  47min
black friday casino
Betting
Best Black Friday Casino Promotions – Huge Savings On Casino Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h
rsz evc nfl 20231120 phi kc 05782336 ed07 444f af8d e1351
Betting
NFL MVP Odds: Jalen Hurts Takes #1 Spot From Patrick Mahomes After Monday’s Win
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 21 2023
black friday
Betting
Best Black Friday Sports Betting Promo Codes In USA 2023
Author image Andy Newton  •  9h
Arrow to top