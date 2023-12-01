Newcastle United and Manchester United will look to bounce back from their UEFA Champions League upsets when they square off on Matchday 14 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Read on to get all the key information about the highly anticipated encounter.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United: Date, Time & Venue

Newcastle United will welcome Manchester United to St. James’ Park for their Premier League clash on Saturday night (December 2). The game will kick off at 8 PM GMT / 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United: Where To Watch In US & Canada

Newcastle United and Manchester United fans in the United States can catch the game on USA Network and FuboTV. Alternatively, if one does not have access to either channel, they can hop on NBCSports.com to watch the game live.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United: Recent Form & Head-To-Head

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United performed admirably in the Premier League last season to finish inside the top four, edging out fifth-placed Liverpool. They have not been as steady this season, dropping points in six of their 13 games (2 draws, 4 defeats). Having accumulated 23 points so far, the Magpies currently find themselves in seventh place in the rankings.

Newcastle United won 4-1 against Chelsea in their previous Premier League outing. However, they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw in their Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes, succumbing to a controversial penalty in the closing embers of the game. Owing to the draw, their hopes of qualifying for the Round of 16 hang in the balance.

Newcastle United were not the only team on the receiving end of a potentially campaign-ending draw in the Champions League this week. Manchester United were also held to a 3-3 draw by Galatasaray in Istanbul. Sitting in fourth place in Group A, United will need Galatasaray and Copenhagen to play out a draw and have to beat Bayern Munich themselves to progress to the last 16.

Like the Magpies, Manchester United were also triumphant in their previous Premier League outing. Inspired by a wondergoal from Alejandro Garnacho, the Red Devils won 3-0 at Everton last weekend.

According to the Evening Standard, Manchester United have faced Newcastle United 177 times so far, winning 91 times, losing 45 games, and playing out 41 draws. Recent record, however, favors the Magpies, with the Mancunians only winning one of their last five games against Howe’s side.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United: Prediction

Right now, only one point separates sixth-placed Devils and seventh-placed Toons, but there is a good chance the space between them will grow after Saturday’s meeting.

Although Manchester United won 3-0 against Everton, they were outplayed for most of the night, with the Merseysiders slicing them open time and time again. Additionally, their goalkeeper Andre Onana has been all over the place this season, making costly mistakes throughout the campaign.

Newcastle United do have a lot of injuries to deal with, but they still look the better team heading into Saturday’s contest. We predict a 2-1 win for the hosts at the St. James’ Park.