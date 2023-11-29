Soccer

Heartbreak For Newcastle United As Kylian Mbappe Saves PSG In Crucial Champions League Clash

Sushan Chakraborty
Premier League outfit Newcastle United traveled to the Parc des Princes for their UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash with French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday night (November 28). With only four points on the board after four matches, fourth-placed Magpies needed a win over second-placed PSG (6 points) to take control of their Round-of-16 fate.

Eddie Howe’s side pushed and pressed, making the hosts uncomfortable, but ultimately, failed to bring back all three points from their trip to Paris. PSG poster boy Kylian Mbappe rained on their parade as his late strike ensured a 1-1 draw in the French capital.

Newcastle United’s Party Ruined By Last-Gasp Kylian Mbappe Penalty

Having suffered a 4-1 defeat on their trip to Newcastle, PSG were determined to begin on the front foot at home. They documented their intentions early on, as Mbappe tested Nick Pope with a clever flick in the ninth minute.

The Magpies responded to the attack in the best possible way, with Miguel Almiron finding Alexander Isak with an excellent cross just three minutes later. The Swede, however, failed to keep his volley on target.

In the 24th minute, Isak made amends for his earlier miss, latching on to Almiron’s rebound and slotting it past an out-of-position Gianluigi Donnarumma. PSG ace Ousmane Dembele was on the receiving end of a couple of opportunities after the 30-minute mark, but Pope and Fabian Schar made vital stops to deny him.

Bradley Barcola, Dembele, and Mbappe got a flurry of opportunities to equalize for Les Parisiens in the second half, but they failed to apply the finishing touch.

Just when it looked like Howe’s side had the win in the bag, the VAR swooped in to spoil their party. Left-back Valentino Livramento was harshly penalized for what looked like an unintentional handball inside the box. Mbappe stepped up to take the crucial spot-kick and sent it into the top-right corner, saving PSG’s blushes.

Newcastle United Could Still Beat PSG In Qualifying Race

On Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund traveled to San Siro for their game against AC Milan. The German outfit put on a stellar show, sealing a 3-1 win. With the victory, Group F leaders Dortmund took their tally to 10 points, sealing a place in the Champions League Last 16. Milan, meanwhile, slipped to fourth place, having accumulated five points from as many games.

Newcastle will host Milan in the final Group F game on December 13, while PSG, who now have seven points, will travel to Dortmund. A win for the Magpies will take their tally to eight points, meaning they would then need Dortmund to beat PSG to progress to the Round of 16 at their expense.

Howe’s team could also qualify if Borussia hold the Parisians to a draw. In that case, they would need to beat Milan by at least a two-goal margin to progress on goal difference.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
