Nottingham Forest Slap £50m Price Tag On Morgan Gibbs-White Amid Tottenham & Newcastle Interest

Cai Parry
Tottenham Newcastle Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest have reportedly slapped a £50 million price tag on Morgan Gibbs-White amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham & Newcastle Told Gibbs-White Will Cost £50m

Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in making a move for Morgan Gibbs-White this summer, however Nottingham Forest are believed to be holding out for £50 million.

This comes amid claims that Forest will have to part ways with some of their key assets in the summer, as they look to comply with Financial Fair Play demands after being deducted four points last month for breaching the Premier League‘s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Gibbs-White is being tipped to be one of those potential departures that could land the club a major profit, having joined from Wolves on a five-year deal in the summer of 2022 for a reported club record transfer fee of £25 million with another potential £17 million in add-ons.

Tottenham had hoped to land the former England youth international at a reduced fee due to Forest’s need to raise quick profits, however Football Insider claim that the club will not part ways with the attacking midfielder for less than £50 million, whilst Newcastle are also said to be interested.

Of course, Spurs have already made transfer dealings with Forest in the last year, with Wales international Brennan Johnson heading to North London for a reported £47.5 million fee last September.

A move for Gibbs-White is set to narrowly eclipse that fee by £2.5 million, with Football Insider‘s report claiming that Ange Postecoglou’s side are leading the race for the 24-year-old’s signature after scouting him for the last two years.

Forest Face Premier League Relegation Battle

The Reds could be forced to sell Gibbs-White regardless of if they are relegated at the end of the season, however demotion to the second tier would almost guarantee the Englishman’s exit.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are currently safe from relegation on goal difference, as they sit level on points with 18th place Luton Town in 17th after being deducted four points by the Premier League.

Fellow point deductee’s Everton are currently three points ahead in 16th place, and boast a game in hand heading into the final stages of the 2023/24 campaign.

Forest are winless in their last five league matches, and have eight games left to fight for their top-flight status. Within those eight fixtures, they take on Everton, Sheffield United, Burnley and Gibbs-White’s ex-club Wolves in what are likely to be decisive ties in the battle for survival.

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
Cai Parry

