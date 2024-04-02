Soccer

Report: Manchester City Receive Major Boost In Pursuit Of Newcastle United Ace

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Will Look To Beat Liverpool And Arsenal In Premier League Race
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Will Look To Beat Liverpool And Arsenal In Premier League Race

Manchester City’s hopes of signing Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes have received a massive boost after renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed the Magpies could have to sell their talisman to avoid Financial Fair Play (FFP) penalties.

Manchester City Want To Bolster Their Midfield With Bruno Guimaraes

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Pep Guardiola’s side are aiming to improve their midfield for the 2024-25 season and have identified Guimaraes — one of the finest holding midfielders in the Premier League — as a person of interest.

Guardiola is looking to sign a worthy partner for Rodri in midfield, which will allow him to deploy a double-pivot system against suitable opponents. The Spaniard is smitten with Guimaraes in particular and called him an “exceptional holding midfielder” in a recent interview. Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz are also reportedly on Manchester City’s list.

Newcastle United Need To Generate Funds To Avoid FFP Penalties

The Premier League has been cracking down on teams that have spent freely in the last few years, recently handing out sizable penalties to Everton (6 points deducted) and Nottingham Forest (4 points deducted). Newcastle United, who have heavily underperformed this season, are one of the big teams under investigation.

To avoid penalties and stay in compliance with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules, Newcastle have to generate funds by June. Offloading a few top players is a surefire way to get there, and Guimaraes is one of the stars who may become a casualty. Shedding light on the situation, Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing column (via CaughtOffside):

It’s also a possibility for Newcastle to sell one big star this summer too.

It will depend on the final verdict about Financial Fair Play but it’s a possibility, from what I’m told. Newcastle would love to keep all their stars but some of them, like Bruno Guimaraes, have a release clause, so it’s gonna be time to follow those ones in the summer.”

The 26-year-old, who has been at Newcastle United since moving from Lyon in January 2022, has played 98 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 13 times and providing 13 assists. His contract with the Toons expires in June 2028.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Will Look To Beat Liverpool And Arsenal In Premier League Race
Soccer

LATEST Report: Manchester City Receive Major Boost In Pursuit Of Newcastle United Ace

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 02 2024
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Explains Why Barca Have Pulled Out From Race To Sign Brazilian Wonder Kid Who’s Also Liked By Chelsea & PSG
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 02 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Barcelona will not be trying to sign Brazilian wonder kid Estevao Willian a.k.a. Messinho in the summer transfer window. The Italian journalist also confirmed…

Germany 44
Soccer
Adidas Will Redesign Germany Jersey After Receiving Major Backlash Over The Appearance Of Number ’44’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 02 2024

The 2024 European Championship, aka EURO 2024, is just over two months away, and kit manufacturers and competing nations are doing all they can to boost merchandise sales before the…

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez Liverpool
Soccer
5 Duos With Most Chances Created For One Another In The 2023-24 Premier League Season: Liverpool Pair Salah & Nunez Are In 2nd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 02 2024
Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been One Of The Leading Scorers In The Last Decade
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Played The Most Games With Cristiano Ronaldo
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 02 2024
Liverpool Man City Arsenal Picture Courtesy: GOAL
Soccer
Liverpool, Manchester City or Arsenal? Alan Shearer Names Premier League Favorite After Mega Sunday
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 01 2024
Manchester United Are The Most Valuable Team Who Could Not Qualify For UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Soccer
“It’s actually really difficult to play that badly” – Gary Neville Slams Manchester United For Lackluster Display At Brentford
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 01 2024
Arrow to top