Manchester City’s hopes of signing Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes have received a massive boost after renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed the Magpies could have to sell their talisman to avoid Financial Fair Play (FFP) penalties.

Manchester City Want To Bolster Their Midfield With Bruno Guimaraes

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Pep Guardiola’s side are aiming to improve their midfield for the 2024-25 season and have identified Guimaraes — one of the finest holding midfielders in the Premier League — as a person of interest.

Guardiola is looking to sign a worthy partner for Rodri in midfield, which will allow him to deploy a double-pivot system against suitable opponents. The Spaniard is smitten with Guimaraes in particular and called him an “exceptional holding midfielder” in a recent interview. Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz are also reportedly on Manchester City’s list.

Newcastle United Need To Generate Funds To Avoid FFP Penalties

The Premier League has been cracking down on teams that have spent freely in the last few years, recently handing out sizable penalties to Everton (6 points deducted) and Nottingham Forest (4 points deducted). Newcastle United, who have heavily underperformed this season, are one of the big teams under investigation.

To avoid penalties and stay in compliance with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules, Newcastle have to generate funds by June. Offloading a few top players is a surefire way to get there, and Guimaraes is one of the stars who may become a casualty. Shedding light on the situation, Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing column (via CaughtOffside):

“It’s also a possibility for Newcastle to sell one big star this summer too.

“It will depend on the final verdict about Financial Fair Play but it’s a possibility, from what I’m told. Newcastle would love to keep all their stars but some of them, like Bruno Guimaraes, have a release clause, so it’s gonna be time to follow those ones in the summer.”

The 26-year-old, who has been at Newcastle United since moving from Lyon in January 2022, has played 98 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 13 times and providing 13 assists. His contract with the Toons expires in June 2028.