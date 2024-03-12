Premier League title chasers Manchester City are reportedly considering activating Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes’ £100 million release clause in the summer.

Manchester City Consider £100m Guimaraes Move

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is reportedly being eyed by Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, as the reigning treble winners consider activating the Brazilian’s £100 million release clause in the summer.

The Cityzens’ interest in the 26-year-old has been well documented since his arrival on Tyneside, and they are now considering a swoop as they look to bolster their midfield options ahead of the 2024/25 season.

It has been reported that Guimaraes is likely to depart St. James’ Park in the summer in favour of playing Champions League football, and it is believed that he has strong ambitions to represent either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

A move to either of those sides looks unlikely at this point however, which could open the door for Manchester City. Football Transfers claim that the Magpies were open to offers from the Spanish pair, but would be reluctant to sell to any other side for less than the £100 million release clause.

Not only are City interested in landing the ex-Lyon man, as all of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Liverpool are monitoring his availability, although a move to either of the latter pair seems unlikely as of now.

Guimaraes opened up on his future following Newcastle’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in February, to which he revealed that he is ‘very happy’ with his current situation.

“Sometimes people speak a lot about me. I just speak a lot about football. I’m very happy here, and I like how the fans think of me here.

“I enjoy my time here a lot. I have never felt so loved. The fans have been unbelievable with me and my family. When I get the shirt I try to play for them. I don’t know (how long I’ll be here), but I hope this can keep going for much longer.”

City Also Keen On West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta

The Cityzens reportedly have their eye on another Brazilian Premier League midfielder too, with West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta being touted as a potential arrival over the summer.

Discussions had taken place with the Hammers over a potential £80 million move last summer but a move failed to materialise. At the time, reports suggested that Paqueta was central to a betting investigation.

That investigation is soon to be behind him if reports are to be believed, and City are said to still hold interest in the West Ham star who, like Guimaraes, made the move to England from Lyon in 2022 for a fee of around £51 million.

Paqueta has made 31 appearances for David Moyes’ side across all competitions thus far this term, scoring six and assisting six within those, helping inspire the Hammers to the last-16 of the Europa League in the process.

City have also been linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s wantaway defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who Guardiola has previously worked with during his time with the Bundesliga giants.