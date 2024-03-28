Soccer

Tottenham Keen On Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez In Hunt For Harry Kane Replacement

Author image
Cai Parry
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tottenham Gimenez
Tottenham Gimenez

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a move for Feyenoord and Mexico forward Santiago Gimenez, as they look to replace Harry Kane with an out-and-out striker this summer.

Tottenham Eye Santiago Gimenez In Striker Hunt

Feyenoord and Mexico forward Santiago Gimenez has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, who are said to be on the hunt for a new striker this summer.

Spurs have failed to truly replace Harry Kane since his departure for Bayern Munich last summer, with Richarlison, Heung-min Son, Timo Werner and Alejo Veliz leading the line for Ange Postecoglou’s side at different stages of the campaign.

Werner, Veliz, Brennan Johnson and Manor Solomon have all joined as attacking players since Kane’s exit, however none of them have been able to replicate the England international’s output in front of goal.

This has reportedly left the club wanting a new out-and-out striker, with Feyenoord’s Gimenez being touted as an ideal candidate for that role.

The Mexican has been in excellent form for the Eredivisie side this term, with 24 goals and five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, while Tottenham are already said to be in contact with his current employers in regards to a potential transfer this summer.

At just 22-year-old, Gimenez would fit the bill in terms of Spurs’ approach to transfers under Postecoglou. The club have been targeting younger, yet established talents in the transfer market, which is a category that Gimenez would undoutbedly fall under.

CaughtOffside claim that talks between the parties are intensifying, and although Tottenham have alternative options on their shortlist of transfer targets, they are confident of landing the 25-time Mexico international, especially if they are able to secure Champions League qualification.

Ivan Toney, Evan Ferguson and More Listed As Alternatives

Despite their confidence in landing Gimenez, Spurs have drawn up a list of potential alternatives if the move falls through. This list reportedly contains the names of Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and Lille’s Jonathan David, but also Premier League duo Ivan Toney and Evan Ferguson.

While Toney continues to impress for Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, he has also drawn interest from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, however the Bees’ asking price is currently at around £100million.

Ferguson too has been linked with all three of the aforementioned clubs, and is also rated at around £100million by Brighton. The Irishman penned a new deal at the Amex back in November 2023, which is set to keep him on the south coast until the summer of 2029.

Not only are Spurs linked with the quartet of strikers above, but they are also being linked with Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson. CaughtOffside‘s report claim that the Italian outfit are expecting interest in the €30million-rated forward in the summer, with Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus also said to be interested in acquiring his services.

Cai Parry
Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
